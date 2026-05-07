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Businessman,Is,Selecting,Dividends,On,The,Virtual,Screen.
May 7, 2026 1:37 PM 6 min read

4 High Quality Stocks with Growing Dividends

The post-Iran-war rebound has been fast and furious — but rising tides lift all boats, including the leaky ones. When every stock is going up, separating genuine quality from speculative momentum feels nearly impossible. That won’t matter until it suddenly does.

Right now, two of them are coming off blowout earnings — one with an 85% year-over-year surge in its highest-growth division, another with a 44% EPS beat that sent shares up 14% in a single session. One just announced its 17th consecutive dividend increase, this one above 20%. Here’s what the quality screen found.

KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Benzinga Edge Quality Score: 97.90

Argan Corp. (NASDAQ:AGX) Benzinga Edge Quality Score: 96.09

Like KLAC, AGX has found consistent support at the 50-day moving average, helping push the stock up more than 130% year-to-date. A gain of that magnitude in three months will tempt some profit-taking, and the RSI does look extended above 75. But the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows bullish momentum is still building — suggesting the stock may have further to run before the next meaningful pullback.

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Benzinga Edge Quality Score: 94.99

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Benzinga Edge Quality Score: 91.93

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