ARM Reports Today. Here's How to Trade It.

ARM posts Q1 earnings today after the close – right on the heels of AMD, which reported Tuesday.

That sequencing matters. AMD is the louder name in the AI/semiconductor space, but ARM is the underappreciated one. It trades a tenth of AMD’s volume, which means less noise and cleaner signals in the options market.

I ran ARM through my PFP framework – Positioning, Flows, and Price Action – and what I found is a stock with meaningful room to move in either direction, a 72-point vol premium heading into the print, and a clear level the market keeps coming back to.

Here’s how to trade ARM earnings, whatever the outcome.

Positioning in ARM

Here are the key gamma levels heading into today’s print:

TGS (Top Gamma Strike): $200

TCS (Top Call Strike): $220

TPS (Top Put Strike): $185

BBP (Bull/Bear Pivot): $150

As of Tuesday afternoon, ARM was trading at $211.55 – sandwiched between the TCS at $220 and the TGS at $200.

The implied move for today’s earnings release is approximately $22.45 in either direction. A bullish outcome puts us around $234; a bearish one around $189.50.

The upside looks less constrained. While the TCS is at $220, the $230, $240, and $250 strikes all carry roughly the same gamma – meaning there’s no single wall to stop a move higher. To the downside, $189.50 lands just above the TPS at $185, with $200 acting as a stiff support level either way.

Neither target is particularly boxed in by current positioning. This is a stock that can move if it gets a catalyst.

Flows in ARM

Flows on Tuesday were mildly bullish – traders buying calls with net notional deltas of +$9.5M. For context, the 30-day high is +$114M, so this is a quiet reading, not a conviction bet.

On the put side, flows are essentially flat. Nobody was aggressively buying downside protection ahead of the print.

Bottom line: the market isn’t leaning hard in either direction. That makes this more of a vol play than a directional one – which shapes how I’m trading it.

Price Action on ARM

On Tuesday, ARM dipped into the TGS at $200 before buyers stepped in and pushed the stock back above $210. The price action mirrors the flows: mildly bullish, with $200 acting as solid support.

If we get a corrective dip back to $200 before the close, that’s a level worth watching for a pre-earnings entry.

How I’m Trading It

Annualized IV for ARM is 83%. But the May 8 expiry – which covers earnings – is clocking in at 155%. That’s a 72-point vol premium.

With a current vega of 0.08, if IV for the May 8 expiry dropped just 55 points post-earnings – from 155% to 100% – that alone would add $4.40 to the premium via vega. That’s before any directional move.

I’m trading this via a short iron condor or short strangle, targeting strikes north of $230 on the upside and below $190 on the downside. Current theta for those strikes runs between $1.42 and $1.90 – enough to make both theta and vega work in your favor if the vol crush plays out.

Want to see exactly how I’m sizing and structuring this trade in real time? I’ll be live today in the Benzinga Options School, walking through the full earnings setup – and what a potential Iran/U.S. ceasefire could mean for the play.