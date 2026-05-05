Under the Radar: Real Estate Reset

The crowd has spent the last two years obsessing over interest rates, work-from-home headlines, and the supposed "death" of real estate.



That has created exactly the kind of environment long-term investors should learn to love.



When an asset class moves from euphoria to neglect, prices adjust, expectations reset, and future returns improve.

That is precisely where we are today in U.S. real estate.

In plain English, the easy money has been wrung out. What remains is the steady, income-driven compounding that real estate has always delivered when bought at the right price.

That is the environment where patient capital gets paid.

The Big Picture: Real Estate Is Resetting, Not Breaking

There is a tendency among investors to treat real estate cycles as existential. They are not. They are cyclical, capital-driven, and ultimately anchored by one simple fact: people need places to live, store things, and produce food.

Even the cautious outlooks you see today are quietly constructive. Industry participants describe 2026 as "fair but improving," with sentiment rising after several difficult years. Capital is flowing again as interest rate expectations stabilize, and the tone across the industry has shifted from survival to opportunity.

This is exactly how bottoms form. Not with excitement, but with indifference.

From an investment standpoint, that is when you start buying.

Apartments: The Supply Glut Is Temporary, Demand Is Structural

The apartment market is the easiest place to see the disconnect between headlines and reality.

Yes, there has been a surge in supply. Vacancy rates have ticked higher, and rent growth has cooled in certain markets. That has led many investors to assume the sector is broken.

It is not.

What actually happened is a classic cycle. Developers responded to strong demand by building aggressively, creating a temporary oversupply. That supply is now peaking, and new construction starts have already fallen sharply, setting the stage for tighter conditions ahead.

Meanwhile, the demand story remains incredibly powerful.

Homeownership is simply out of reach for millions of Americans. The cost to buy versus rent remains extraordinarily wide, with buying costing over 100% more on a monthly basis in many cases. There is also a structural shortage of housing in the United States, estimated in the millions of units.

People still need a place to live. If they cannot buy, they rent.

That is why occupancy remains relatively high historically and why absorption is expected to catch up with supply over time. In fact, some forecasts already point to strengthening rental demand and accelerating growth into 2026 and 2027 as supply fades.

Apartments are not a trade. They are a long-duration demographic story. Buy them when supply scares people. That is when the returns are made.

Self-Storage: The Quiet Compounder Everyone Ignores

Self-storage is one of those sectors that never gets much respect. It is not glamorous. It does not have exciting technology narratives attached to it. It just quietly produces cash flow.

And that is exactly why it works.

There are near-term headwinds. Rent growth has flattened, and some markets are dealing with excess supply. Demand has been uneven, tied in part to lower housing turnover and slower migration patterns.

But this is where investors get tripped up. They focus on short-term rent trends and miss the bigger picture.

The number of households using storage continues to rise. The share of U.S. households renting storage units has increased materially in recent years, reflecting structural changes in how Americans live and consume space. Smaller living spaces, downsizing retirees, and the growth of small businesses and side hustles all drive demand.

At the same time, new construction is slowing.

That combination — steady demand and declining supply growth — is the formula for future pricing power.

Self-storage is a classic "buy when boring" sector. When rent growth looks exciting, you are too late. When it looks dull, you are early.

Farmland: The Ultimate Real Asset

If you want to understand real estate in its purest form, look at farmland.

This is not a cyclical trade. It is a generational asset.

The investment case is as straightforward as it gets. The global population is growing, food demand is rising, and the amount of productive land is shrinking. That imbalance does not resolve itself. It compounds.

Historically, farmland has delivered strong returns with lower volatility and low correlation to traditional financial assets. It also serves as a natural hedge against inflation — something investors are rediscovering in real time.

There is another dynamic at work that does not get enough attention. Farmland is being slowly converted into other uses. Development, urban expansion, and even lifestyle concepts like "agrihoods" are reducing the amount of truly productive acreage.

Scarcity matters. It always has.

Unlike most real estate sectors, farmland has both income and embedded optionality. It produces cash flow today and appreciates over time as a finite resource.

This is the kind of asset you own, not trade.

The Opportunity: Small-Cap REITs Trading Below Intrinsic Value

The best opportunities in real estate today are not in the headline names. They are in the smaller, underfollowed REITs where capital has not yet returned and valuations remain compelling.

For patient, long-term investors willing to accept some volatility, a handful of small-cap names stand out.

Summit Midstream Partners

While not a traditional REIT, SMA is often grouped by income-focused investors due to its asset-heavy model. The company owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure, including gathering systems and processing facilities tied to oil and natural gas production regions.

These assets behave like real estate in many ways. They are long-lived, capital-intensive, and generate steady fee-based income tied to usage rather than commodity prices. In an environment where energy infrastructure demand remains strong, these assets can produce durable cash flows.

For aggressive investors, SMA represents a leveraged play on energy-driven real asset demand.

BRT Apartments Corp.

BRT is a pure-play multifamily REIT focused on garden-style apartment communities across the United States, with a concentration in high-growth Sunbelt markets.

The portfolio consists primarily of workforce housing — affordable, middle-market apartments that serve the largest segment of renters. These are not luxury towers. They are practical, functional housing assets that benefit directly from the affordability crisis in homeownership.

That positioning matters. When times get tough, demand for affordable rentals tends to hold up better than high-end product. As the current supply wave is absorbed and new construction slows, BRT's portfolio is well positioned to benefit from tightening conditions and improving rent growth.

Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners is exactly what the name suggests. The company owns a diversified portfolio of farmland across the United States, leasing acreage to farmers who produce a range of crops including grains, row crops, and specialty produce.

The value proposition here is simple. You are buying productive land at scale, managed professionally, with income generated through lease payments and appreciation driven by long-term agricultural economics.

The portfolio spans multiple regions and crop types, reducing risk while maintaining exposure to the core farmland thesis. In a world increasingly concerned with food security, inflation, and resource scarcity, this is a strategic asset class hiding in plain sight.

The Bottom Line

Real estate is not broken. It is resetting.

Apartments are working through a temporary supply cycle while demand remains structurally strong. Self-storage is quietly compounding beneath the surface, supported by changing lifestyles and limited new supply. Farmland stands apart as one of the most durable real assets available, benefiting from long-term global trends that are not going away.

At the same time, capital is returning, cap rates are stabilizing, and transaction activity is picking up. The market is healing.

This is when you start building positions.

Not because the headlines are bullish — they are not.

But because the fundamentals are improving while sentiment remains skeptical.

That is where the best long-term returns are born.