5 Travel Stocks to Buy as Markets Rebound

Markets finally surged to new all-time highs last week as tensions softened in Iran, and many of the biggest winners were in the travel sector.

Few sectors are more negatively affected by high oil prices than travel, where costs soar and demand is destroyed.

But now that oil markets are beginning to normalize (and hopefully stay there), several of the top companies in the airline, hotel, and cruise line industries are looking attractive.

Here are five travel stocks to consider as oil prices come down.

Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Hyatt has a resilient business model, serving affluent travelers with high-luxury concentrations and international destinations. Analysts at Truist Securities and Morgan Stanley both raised their price targets to $181 and $195, respectively, within the last few weeks, representing upside of 5% and 13% from current levels.

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Delta Air Lines Inc.

Despite these airline-specific tailwinds, Delta Air Lines remains the industry standard and delivered an optimistic outlook for 2026 during its Q1 report, which beat top- and bottom-line estimates. The new full-year 2026 EPS estimates are $6.50 to $7.50 per share, implying 20% growth over fiscal 2025 (where Delta posted record revenue of $63.4 billion in 2025). This prompted analysts to raise price targets, including a new Street-high $86 target from UBS.

Booking Holdings Inc.

The company easily surpassed expectations during its Q4 2026 earnings release, yet trades at just 16 times forward earnings, well below historical averages. The recent 25-to-1 split also provides liquidity by expanding retail access and options markets.

Charts for BKNG shares are wonky due to the 25-1 split, but the stock is definitely in an uptrend following it. Last week, the stock was up more than 8%, and the RSI crossed above 50 into bullish territory. Despite these gains, BKNG is still more than 13% below its 2026 high, giving the stock plenty of room for upside in the summer months ahead.

Royal Caribbean Group

RCL shares have been trading in a tight range following February's rapid decline, but technical cracks are now beginning to show on the upside. Despite the stocks having basically no movement over the last six weeks, a bullish cross has appeared on the MACD, and the uptrending RSI has finally poked its head above the bullish threshold of 50. If these trends continue, RCL shares won't be range-bound for much longer.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.

An investment in UAL is a high-beta play because it doesn't hedge fuel costs, but if the worst of this crisis is truly in the rearview, the stock may have the highest upside in the airline industry.

UAL shares have jumped 10% over the last 30 days on renewed hopes of peace, and technical signals are starting to turn bullish as well. The stock retook the 50-day moving average last week for the first time since the bombings began, and the MACD and RSI are both showing strong upward momentum. Breaking above the 50-day moving average is a key movement ahead of earnings, so keep an eye on this stock before it reports on Tuesday.

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