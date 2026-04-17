Goldman Sachs' 2 Favorite Under-the-Radar Stocks

Investment bank Goldman Sachs just came out with calls on two under-the-radar stocks investors should get to know, and the sooner, the better.

One is a biotech play that recently went public, and is a very compelling play on the enormous and growing diabetes-management market.

The other is a recently merged packaging powerhouse with operations across three continents that is primed to pop as demand for delivery packaging continues to grow.

Here’s why Wall Street’s most storied investment bank thinks these two under-the-radar stocks are about to pop.

Minimed Group

Newly issued public stocks can be difficult to peg, especially a month or so after they’ve first gone public and the ‘brand new toy’ shine has been rubbed away.

Dublin, Ireland-based MiniMed is a scaled global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive suite of solutions for diabetes management. The company is best known for its insulin delivery systems and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technologies, which are emerging as one of the more compelling pure-play diabetes device companies on the market.

The global diabetes market continues to expand rapidly, with the market expected to reach $116.11 billion in 2026 and grow to $283.36 billion by 2035. While myriad factors influence any commercial market, the diabetes sector is largely driven by rising diagnosis rates, aging populations, and the increasing adoption of advanced monitoring systems.

MiniMed is positioned at the center of that market, producing integrated insulin pump platforms that automate and optimize blood sugar management. That’s a healthy goal, as the insulin market is valued at approximately $30.7 billion in 2026, with consistent growth expected to reach $41 billion by 2035.

With momentum on its side, Minimed Group Inc. should be poised for significant growth, driven by sustained high-single-digit sales growth and an expected expansion of EBITDA margins from approximately 16% today to the mid-20s in the coming years, highlighting the company’s financial resilience. Those are all big reasons why Goldman is so high on MMED, and maybe Main Street investors should be, too.

From a valuation standpoint, Goldman sees MiniMed as attractive relative to peers, particularly given its long-term growth trajectory. The firm believes the market may be underestimating how quickly advanced diabetes technologies will become the global standard of care.

For investors, the key risks to monitor include competitive pressure from other CGM leaders, regulatory timelines for new devices, and reimbursement dynamics in international markets. Still, the overall thesis remains intact: MiniMed offers a focused way to gain exposure to one of healthcare’s fastest-growing segments.

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Smurfit Westrock

Trading at $41 per share, the combined company is now one of the largest paper-based packaging providers in the world, with a footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Latin America, operating on an elevated level in a tough market where efficiency and cost control are critical.

The stock has historically been helpful to income-minded investors, with a 4.39% dividend yield right now, and about the same level in its short dividend-paying history. Additionally, Smurfit’s growth story is an enticing one as corrugated packaging (Smurfit’s area of specialty) is in big demand, with a 27% revenue growth rate for 2025 and an estimated 23% for 2026, with the very real potential of 30%-plus growth into the next decade.

As one of the largest players in the industry, Smurfit Westrock has demonstrated the ability to manage pricing more effectively than smaller competitors. That’s especially important in an environment where input costs, such as pulp and energy, can and do fluctuate regularly.

Goldman likes what it sees in the stock, with company analyst Gabriel Simoes issuing a buy call on the stock with a $49 target price, indicating an 18.45% price upside on SW shares.

Benzinga analysis backs that sentiment, noting that SW shares should rise due to accelerating momentum in the global containerboard market, which should drive more robust order volumes and stronger margins for the company, especially as 85% of its assets maintain a favorable cost position.

Yes, risks are in play, particularly including execution challenges during integration, cyclical demand tied to global economic growth, and commodity cost volatility. But for investors seeking exposure to industrials with a sustainability angle and who value income and growth, Smurfit Westrock stands tall in 2026 and is well worth a look.

Image Via: Olga S L from Shutterstock