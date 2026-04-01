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Close up of tiny toy house model and key on office table. Married couple of clients and real estate agent giving handshakes in office. Customers meeting with broker, seller for signing agreement.
April 1, 2026 8:52 AM 2 min read

Jamie Dimon Calls Trump's Institutional Home-Buying Ban 'Basically Irrelevant' Because Of This Reason— 'I Don't Think...'

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon is pushing back on one of President Donald Trump‘s signature housing proposals, and the numbers back him up.

Speaking to CBS News in a Tuesday interview, Dimon dismissed the administration’s proposed ban on institutional investors buying single-family homes as largely meaningless.

“I hate to tell you this, it’s basically irrelevant,” Dimon said. “Only 1% of the homes are owned by what you would call large companies. I don’t think it’s gonna change any calculus.”

The Real Fix, Per Dimon

Dimon argues the true barrier to affordable housing is zoning laws and costly mortgage rules, not institutional buyers.

“The reason we’re not building more affordable housing is because of local zoning requirements and mortgage origination rules that made it so expensive to get a mortgage. We could reduce the cost of that mortgage,” he said.

Rates Make It Worse

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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