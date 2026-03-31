Under the Radar: Proven Cash Generators Hiding in Plain Sight

There is a certain comfort in owning what everyone else owns.

It makes for easy conversations.

Easy justification.

And it creates the illusion of safety when your portfolio looks like everyone else's.

The problem is that it also produces very average results over time.

You are outsourcing your thinking to the crowd — and the crowd is usually late, emotional, and focused on the wrong things.

Meanwhile, real wealth is built quietly.

It is built in companies that:

Do not rely on narratives

Do not need constant attention

Consistently generate cash across cycles

That is the focus of this week's Under the Radar.

The Standard: No Stories, Just Results

Every company in this report meets a simple — and very demanding — set of criteria:

Profitable every year for at least a decade

Positive free cash flow every year over that same period

Pays a dividend and has not cut it in 10+ years

That last requirement eliminates a surprising number of "high-quality" names.

These are not projections.

These are facts.

You are not buying hope. You are buying a demonstrated ability to produce cash in good environments and bad ones.

And as is usually the case, you will find these businesses far from headlines — and even farther from the typical U.S. investor's portfolio.

The Companies

ITOCHU Corporation – (OTC:ITOCY)

One of Japan's major sogo shosha, ITOCHU operates as a global capital allocator with exposure across energy, metals, food, consumer goods, machinery, and infrastructure.

What matters is not just the diversification — it is the evolution.

Improved return on equity

Divested weaker assets

Reallocated capital into higher-margin, stable businesses

The result is consistent earnings and strong free cash flow regardless of macro conditions.

This is a compounding engine disguised as a conglomerate — and most investors never take the time to understand it.

London Stock Exchange Group – (OTC:LSEGY)

Despite the name, this is no longer just an exchange business.

The Refinitiv acquisition transformed LSEG into a global data and analytics platform with:

Subscription-based revenue

High visibility and recurring cash flow

Strong margins

Combined with FTSE Russell and post-trade infrastructure, this is financial plumbing — not a cyclical trading story.

It behaves more like a utility than a market-sensitive business.

Pharma is typically associated with volatility and binary outcomes.

Shionogi is different.

Focused on areas of deep expertise (notably infectious disease)

Disciplined R&D spending

Strong existing product cash flows

This is not a speculative biotech story.

It is a cash-generating pharmaceutical business that has delivered consistent profitability and supported a stable, growing dividend over time.

A consumer staples business focused on hygiene products across Asia — diapers, feminine care, and pet products.

The drivers here are simple and durable:

Population growth

Rising incomes

Urbanization

Unicharm has built strong regional market share, giving it scale and pricing power.

The result:

Steady revenue growth

Healthy margins

Reliable free cash flow

This is long-duration growth without the volatility — exactly the kind of story most investors overlook.

A Canadian-based operator of convenience stores and fuel retail assets, best known for Circle K.

At first glance, it looks like a simple retail business.

It is not.

This is one of the most disciplined operators in global retail:

Acquisition-driven growth

Strong integration execution

Margin expansion through operational efficiency

Importantly, profitability is not dependent on fuel margins alone — in-store sales provide consistent cash flow.

This is how a "boring" business becomes a long-term compounder.

The Common Thread

Five companies.

Multiple industries.

Different regions of the world.

The common thread is simple — and a little boring:

They make money.

They generate cash.

They return it to shareholders.

And they do it consistently across cycles.

That is the entire point.

The Under the Radar Takeaway

The crowd will continue chasing whatever is exciting this week.

They will debate macro headlines.

They will speculate on outcomes they cannot predict.

They will rotate endlessly from one idea to the next.

We will continue doing something much simpler.

We will look for businesses that have already proven they can perform across cycles, buy them when they are reasonably priced, and allow time and compounding to do the heavy lifting.

That is how wealth is actually built.