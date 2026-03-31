3 Small-Cap Drone Stocks to Buy Right Now

With the geopolitical spotlight on the U.S.-Iran war, both countries are using one-way attack drones to strike battlefield targets, with high success rates.

Military drones, defense experts say, is not only effective, they’re cost efficient, too.

The drone economy is no longer a futuristic concept; it’s a rapidly scaling reality that’s impacting not just the military and defense sectors but also transportation, product delivery, oil and gas exploration, and utility inspection, among other industries.

That trend is showing unmanned aerial systems moving to the center of global investment themes. The global drone market is projected to surge from roughly $69 billion in 2026 to nearly $148 billion by 2036, fueled by defense spending, automation, and AI integration.

For investors, the cost efficiencies linked to drones also show that the sector’s outlook isn’t limited to mega-cap defense names like Boeing or Northrop Grumman. Some of the most compelling upside lies in small- and mid-cap drone stocks trading at relatively low price points, often under Wall Street’s radar.

Here are three up-and-coming drone stocks, all available at discounted prices.

Ondas Holdings

That suggests a market disconnect for Ondas, which makes its money in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide-area, mission-critical business-to-business networks, operating through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. A case in point. On March 26, ONDS saw its stock fall 8.4%, even as technology analysts call for the drone and autonomous systems business (an Ondas specialty) to accelerate in 2026.

Simultaneously, HC Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal held his Buy call on the stock, with a one-year price target of $25 per share, representing a towering 165% share upside. Additionally, Needham’s Austin Bohlig reiterated a Buy rating on ONDS with a $23 target price, which implies a 143% share upgrade.

Clearly, the smart money is on ONDS soaring and trading as a small-cap stock, despite aggressive growth projections and a rising backlog in a growing industry.

Red Cat Holdings

Analysts note that the stock price drop was more about a tough technology market in the first half of 2026 than any other single reason, adding that Red Cat is in a good position, with multiple Black Widow drone orders and a 100-unit order with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

Consensus analyst outlook sees RCTA shares reaching $20 per share, representing 78% share price rise within the next year. At a modest share price and with ample growth opportunities, Red Cat looks like a good addition to any growth-minded investment portfolio.

Draganfly

Draganfly’s work in the drone sector goes beyond military drones, with projects ranging from pandemic-related drone delivery to disaster response initiatives. The company fits the definition of a true small-cap play (its market cap stands at $200 million). Wall Street analysts say the company is still in early-stage commercialization and hasn’t yet reached consistent profitability.

A Green Light For Investors

Rising defense spending, as governments worldwide are prioritizing low-cost, scalable drone systems, has been amplified by the current U.S.-Iran clash. Even so, drones are now increasingly used in other flourishing sectors such as infrastructure inspection, agricultural monitoring, logistics and delivery, and emergency response, demonstrating diversification that reduces reliance on defense contracts and opens new revenue streams for growth-minded shareholders.

That’s especially the case for smaller, under-the-radar companies positioned for rapid growth in an accelerated global drone market in 2026, and likely well beyond.