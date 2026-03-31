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Jamie Dimon speaks during ceremony for final steel beam wrapped with American flag and signed by workers and officials raised at JP Morgan Chase new global headquarters in New York on Nov 20, 2023
March 31, 2026 10:57 AM 2 min read

Jamie Dimon Warns Markets Won't Calm Until Iran Conflict Ends

“The markets will be concerned until it’s over,” Dimon  told “FOX & Friends.” He emphasized that the successful completion of the war is more critical than short-term market fluctuations.

Dimon Hopeful for Victory and Open Straits

The ongoing conflict has heavily impacted global trade routes, specifically the Strait of Hormuz. Dimon noted that market participants are currently pricing in the risk of further escalations.

“We should all hope that… we win this thing and clean up the straits and that Iran is no longer a threat to everybody,” Dimon said.

Trump Issues Ultimatum To Reopen Straits

The warnings come as President Donald Trump takes a hard-line stance amid the 33-day conflict.

On Monday, Trump warned Iran that the U.S. could destroy its key infrastructure, including wells and power plants, if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened immediately.

Refiner Stocks Benefit from Energy Crunch

As the war enters its 33rd day, energy markets are reacting sharply. U.S. gasoline crossed $4 per gallon on Tuesday, while the 3-2-1 crack spread hit approximately $47 per barrel.

Image via Shutterstock

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