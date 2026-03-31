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Fuel gas price hit new high record. Gasoline global cost rising concept.
March 31, 2026 9:24 AM 2 min read

Gas Prices Breach $4, GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan Says 'Don't Settle For Once-A-Day Data'

The national average for regular gasoline hit $4.008 per gallon on Tuesday morning, marking a significant psychological and economic milestone for American consumers.

According to data from GasBuddy, this level represents the highest average since August 2022, fueled by a historic monthly surge.

Historic Monthly Spikes Hit Consumers

The current price action reflects the largest monthly increase ever recorded by GasBuddy. Gasoline prices have climbed $1.059 per gallon over the last 30 days, while diesel has soared by $1.701.

Real-Time Volatility In Florida and Midwest

Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy pushed the importance of monitoring live updates rather than daily reports.

“Don’t settle for once-a-day data… been watching real-time updates every 5 min,” De Haan wrote on X. He specifically highlighted Florida, where prices soared after stations jumped to $4.299 per gallon, pushing the state average up 14.4 cents in a single afternoon. Similar “price cycles” were flagged in Michigan, Ohio, and Illinois.

Geopolitical Strain on Energy Chokepoints

The price hike coincides with escalating conflict in the Middle East. Brent crude futures rose toward $108 per barrel following an Iranian attack on the Kuwaiti tanker Al-Salmi near Dubai, according to Trading Economics.

De Haan warned that diplomatic efforts must address the Strait of Hormuz. “Ending a war while leaving Hormuz closed isn't "peace",” he wrote. He argued that leaving the chokepoint restricted guarantees long-term instability and “economic shock.”

Trump Signals Potential Shift in Strategy

Market sentiment is reacting to reports that President Donald Trump may consider ending U.S. military operations against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

This shift occurs as Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the U.S. is conducting indirect talks with Tehran through intermediaries.

Premarket Energy ETF Performance

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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