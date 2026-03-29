The Insider Report: Markets Wade into Geopolitical Abyss

Market Overview

Stocks I Like

Palantir (PLTR) – 32% Return Potential

What's Happening

Why It's Happening

UBS: Buy

Wedbush: Outperform

Rosenblatt: Buy

My Action Plan (32% Return Potential)

I am bullish on PLTR above $128.00-$130.00. My upside target is $190.00-$200.00.

Energous Corp (WATT) – 38% Return Potential

What's Happening

Why It's Happening

Ladenburg Thalman: Buy

Roth MKM: Buy

My Action Plan (38% Return Potential)

I am bullish on WATT above $15.00-$16.00. My upside target is $20.00-$22.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) – 43% Return Potential

What's Happening

Why It's Happening

B. Riley Securities: Buy

HC Wainwright: Buy

Craig-Hallum: Buy

My Action Plan (43% Return Potential)

I am bullish on ETON above $20.50-$21.00. My upside target is $33.00-34.00.

Market-Moving Catalysts for the Week Ahead

Positioning for a Cataclysm

Fear levels are rising faster and faster, and market participants are positioning for it. Global energy supplies have been seriously disrupted, and the spread between WTI oil (U.S. based) and Brent oil (Internationally based) is at decade-plus highs.

The positioning in markets reflects this as well. The total put:call ratio has surged in favor of puts, as both traders and investors rush to purchase protection. This confirms the fear in the market, but it's often observed at key market inflection points.

The thing about fear is that it paralyzes most traders. There's a common phrase to, "Buy when there's blood in the streets," but few actually manage to do so. This could easily be one of those opportunities– we've been looking for the best buying opportunity of the year – and it's just around the corner.

Stagflation Risks

Stagflation risks have surged due to the Iran conflict, which has driven oil prices higher and reignited inflation pressures. With Federal Reserve projections showing 2026 real GDP growth dwindling, PCE inflation stuck around 2.7% (well above the 2% target), and unemployment hovering near 4.4%, the economy faces the classic stagflation trap of sluggish expansion paired with persistent price increases.

This scenario complicates monetary policy, as aggressive rate cuts to spur growth could fuel further inflation, while tighter policy risks tipping the economy into recession. The Fed is truly trapped now and it seems that Powell understood that at the last press conference.

This threatens consumer purchasing power, squeezes corporate margins, and keeps financial markets volatile. The potential "K-shaped" recovery that widens inequality remains in play—but for now, still far milder than the 1970s crisis.

Sector & Industry Strength

Not much has changed in the tape since last week. Just over half of the S&P sectors are positive year-to-date, it paints a pretty stark picture. To make the situation even worse, all of the growth sectors like tech (XLK), communications (XLC), and consumer discretionary (XLY) are negative on the year.

The market's second-largest sector, financials (XLF), are down double digits on the year. This means that along with tech, which is the largest sector, the most consequential sectors for the market are in negative territory.

Energy (XLE) continues to absolutely dominate the tape year-to-date. There's a +40% performance spread between XLE and XLF. Utilities (XLU) are holding strong in second place despite getting sold hard last week too. Bulls still have work to do.

1 week 3 Weeks 13 Weeks 26 Weeks Energy Energy Energy Energy

Editor's Note: The inflationary flush continues.

Leadership Reaches Inflection Point (Sector ETF: XLE/XLK)

While the market lives and dies by the tech sector, there's been a notable shift in some of the capital flows within the S&P 500. This week, I'm looking at the ratio between energy (XLE) and the tech sector (XLK).

While energy's outperformance can present challenges for the indices, it doesn't automatically disqualify the potential for stocks to stay bid. Look at how XLE outperformed XLK in 2021 – it was late in the market rally, but stocks indeed continued higher.

The ratio is coming up on a key resistance zone after potentially flipping the trend after breaking out from the rounding bottom formation. If a lower-high here forms with respect to the longer-term trend, then look for stocks to start performing well again. Otherwise, the grind and chop can continue.

Chips Continue Signaling Confidence (Sector ETF: SMH/QQQ)

With everything going on, it would be wise to check back in on the most important chart driving this bull market: the ratio between semiconductors (SMH) and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ). The theme here is artificial intelligence, and chips are leading the way.

The ratio maintains a clear uptrend with a series of higher-highs and higher-lows. It pulled back hard a couple weeks ago, but formed yet another higher-low, which only serves to reinforce the bull trend in favor of the bulls.

The breakout from the wedge pattern at the end of last year tells the real story. Disregard the rest of the noise. As long as this ratio keeps rising, the market is offering gifts in terms of dip-buying opportunities.

Junk Remains Resilient (Sector ETF: HYG/IEI)

Rumors continue to swirl of a massive private credit crisis brewing, and while the headlines may be scary, the bond market seems to be largely shrugging it off, especially when you look at what's happening in junk debt.

There's actually been remarkable resiliency in junk debt (HYG) compared to 3-7 Year Treasuries (IEI). Normally, if stocks were about to implode, we'd see a big selloff in junk debt, which would correspond to a big drop in this ratio.

Interestingly, it's high quality corporate debt that has fared much worse. Bigger picture, we're still seeing this ratio consolidate near the highs of the saucer formation. If this clears resistance, look for liquidity conditions to improve significantly.

Cryptocurrency

Let's shift gears back to Ethereum this week. There's been a nice rally in cryptocurrencies over the past couple of weeks despite the broader market volatility. Of course, this could just be a dead-cat bounce within a greater downtrend, but there are signs that momentum is starting to shift.

It's still very early but we did print a higher-high and a higher-low recently, which is often a signal that the trend is starting to shift bullish. However, bigger picture, a lower-high could have easily been complete, which could keep the bears emboldened through time.

Prices continue to trade within the descending price channel too. These are continuation patterns and as long as they remain within the channel, don't be surprised to see it keep dropping. If it closes above 2600-2800, it would signal bulls finally flipped it. Otherwise, stay open-minded for a drop to 1300-1400.

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