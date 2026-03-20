Kevin O'Leary Warns $95 Oil Could Trigger $6–$7 Gallon Gas Shock

Investor and "Shark Tank" personality Kevin O’Leary issued a stark warning on X Friday regarding the economic fallout of the ongoing Middle East conflict. O’Leary cautioned that sustained high crude prices will soon hit American wallets at the pump.

“$95 a barrel for three months. That’s when you hit $6-7 gas and the American consumer freaks out,” O'Leary stated. “We’re nowhere near that yet. Politicians on both sides know this math. That’s why there’s massive pressure to resolve this conflict fast.”

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The Two-Mile Deadly Zone

O'Leary highlighted the Strait of Hormuz as the critical bottleneck for global markets. Currently, 21% of the world’s energy flows through what he described as a “two-mile deadly zone.”

“Japan gets 70% of their oil through there,” O'Leary noted. He argued that price stability depends entirely on maritime security, stating, “The moment you can float a tanker through and prove to insurers it’s safe, global oil prices drop. Period.”

Iran's Strategic Isolation

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned of “zero restraint” if energy infrastructure is targeted again.

This follows strikes on the South Pars Gas Field and reports that 17% of QatarEnergy's LNG export capacity is offline, risking $20 billion in annual revenue.

Washington Responds To Surging Costs

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