5 Oil and Gas Stocks That Benefit From Soaring Crude Prices

The energy sector is the clear beneficiary of rising oil prices spurred by the war in Iran. While most of the market wobbles, the energy sector is soaring, especially companies at the top of the oil and gas pipeline.

While most energy companies benefit from oil prices over $100/bbl, the gains aren't evenly distributed. Since upstream companies are responsible for the exploration and production (E&P) of oil by extracting it from the ground, they're the ones with revenue most tightly tied to the commodity's price.

And now that oil prices are skyrocketing, so are the stocks of E&P companies with domestic sources of production.

Today, we'll look at upstream oil and gas stocks with mostly domestic production that are poised to rally further should oil prices continue their ascent.

Here are the five best-positioned ones.

Devon Energy Corp.

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Ovintiv Inc.

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

OXY shares are among the big winners so far this year, up more than 40% year-to-date (YTD), with a rally that could intensify further as the Iran war raises oil prices. The stock has strong support along the 50-day moving average, and now a Golden Cross and soaring MACD have boosted the trend. OXY is the most expensive stock here, trading at 29 times forward earnings and 2.7 times sales, but the upward momentum is hard to ignore at this point.

Expand Energy Corp.

If the rally in EXE shares is getting started, the evidence is coming from the MACD and RSI. A bullish MACD crossover has occurred during price consolidation around the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and the RSI has risen above 50, a level where upward momentum often takes root.

ConocoPhillips

The uptrend formed late last year when a bullish MACD crossover triggered a price breakout above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, followed by a momentum-building Golden Cross formation in January. The RSI is now trading in the upper bound of its range, but is still a tick below the overbought threshold that could stimulate sellers. The upward momentum remains strong here and should continue to hold as long as oil trades near $100/bbl.

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