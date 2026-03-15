The Insider Report: Capitulation Complete or Does the Controlled Demolition Continue?

Market Overview

Stocks I Like

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) – 81% Return Potential

What's Happening

Why It's Happening

My Action Plan (81% Return Potential)

I am bullish on IONQ above $30.00-$31.00. My upside target is $78.00-$80.00.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) – 31% Return Potential

What's Happening

Why It's Happening

My Action Plan (31% Return Potential)

I am bullish on BLSH above $31.00-$32.00. My upside target is $49.00-$50.00.

FreshPet (NASDAQ:FRPT) – 63% Return Potential

What's Happening

Why It's Happening

My Action Plan (63% Return Potential)

I am bullish on FRPT above $68.00-$70.00. My upside target is $125.00-$130.00.

Market-Moving Catalysts for the Week Ahead

The Danger of Fear-Based Trading

There's a lot to be concerned about in the world right now. There are two major geopolitical conflicts going on in Iran and Ukraine, oil prices are skyrocketing, and stock markets are trading on edge.

Fear is in the air. It's not quite a full-blown panic, but it doesn't need to be. If stocks have bottomed, people now have a reason to be skeptical of stocks going higher – this is exactly what's needed to create a sustainable bull trend.

It may not sound very nice, and it's not. Markets aren't here to make everyone feel warm and fuzzy. Trade the headlines at your own peril – you need to have technical levels and tight risk-reward considerations to trade this environment.

K-Shaped Economy Accelerating

The K-shaped economy, characterized by divergent recoveries where high-income individuals and sectors thrive while low-income groups and industries lag, will only accelerate due to spiking crude oil prices and their inflationary ripple effects.

Surging oil costs drive up transportation, manufacturing, and energy expenses, inflating prices for essentials like fuel, food, and utilities, which disproportionately burden lower-wage earners who spend a larger share of their income on necessities and have limited savings to cushion the blow.

Sector & Industry Strength

Since we're coming down to the wire of the first quarter, I want to tighten up the timeframe on the sector stack to see if there's anything else hiding under the surface. Unfortunately for bulls, there is still more money flows into defensive areas of the market than growth.

Of course, this can flip quickly and we'll see growth start to rebound first at the short-term interval before anything else. The most ominous observation in this tape is how financials (XLF) are being utterly obliterated – they're the 2nd largest sector in the S&P.

Energy (XLE) remains by far and away the strongest sector year-to-date, with utilities coming in second. This is not what bulls want to see. Bulls need to see a strong rebound in growth sectors like tech (XLK), communications (XLC), and consumer discretionary (XLY) sooner than later.

1 week 3 Weeks 13 Weeks 26 Weeks Energy Energy Energy Energy

Editor's Note: The inflationary flush continues.

What's Next for Energy? (Sector ETF: XLE/SPY)

One of the most notable observations last week in light of the recent surge in oil prices was how the energy sector (XLE) didn't see similar gains. This begs the question – was this an exhaustion move or does the market not fully appreciate what's going on?

I'm looking at the ratio between the energy sector (XLE) and the S&P 500 (SPY). The energy sector lagged the broader market for years – basically from October 2022 to December 2025. The ratio experienced a powerful surge in favor of energy since the end of last year.

But this chart is at a key inflection point now. It made a slightly higher-high above 2025's high, which is encouraging for bulls, but within the greater trend, this could end up being a lower-high too. I'm also watching the wedge pattern here closely because if prices clear resistance, then energy will be a great place to be overweight for the rest of 2026.

Ignore the Noise – Focus on Chips (Sector ETF: SMH/QQQ)

The fog of war is a real phenomenon, but at the end of the day, we're trading the price action in the market, and the capital flows are still pointing in a direction that favors the bullish case in time.

It's time to check back in on the most important market ratio for this bull market – this chart shows semiconductors (SMH) relative to the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ). This is a ratio that has defined the AI theme over the past few years. In other words, no chips, no party.

The ratio remains in a strong, steady uptrend. It has been completely undeterred by the recent geopolitical events, which means a lot of it could just be noise. It's been accelerating ever since the breakout from the wedge, and as long as it continues higher, there's not going to be a bear market.

The Bond Read on Inflation (Sector ETF: TIP/IEF)

For all the fuss about inflation spiking right now, bonds don't actually seem that concerned. It may sound counterintuitive, but at the end of the day, we're not seeing a big spike in inflation-sensitive areas of the bond market.

I have the ratio here between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIP) and 7-10 Year Treasuries (IEF). The idea here is that TIP will outperform IEF when inflation expectations are rising, as the interest rate on those types of Treasuries adapts to CPI data.

While there was a notable spike in this ratio in late-February, it's been rather tame given the price action of crude oil. It would seem that bonds think this oil spike may be temporary. Plus, it hasn't made a significant higher-high, nor has it resolved from the symmetrical triangle formation – it remains range bond for now, which means inflation may stay contained.

Cryptocurrency

Back to Bitcoin this week. I must admit I am pleasantly surprised at the resilience it's displayed in this volatile environment. The trend remains in favor of the bears, although we cannot fully dismiss a higher-low being complete last week.

Bigger picture, it's still consolidating its losses into a bear flag or even a rectangle pattern. This leaves the door open for a final flush lower, with downside targets at 53,000-56,000 and even 40,000-45,000 remaining intact.

However, if prices take out the March 4 high at 74,075, it would create a higher-high, and put the bears in a rather uncomfortable position. It would still need to get back above 84,000-86,000 to entertain the idea that a significant low is complete.

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