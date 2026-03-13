3 Auto Stocks Wall Street Loves Right Now

Bank of America leads a growing list of Wall Street analysts who are bullish on U.S. auto stocks. That comes on the heels of a Washington, D.C. regulatory pivot, waning interest in electric vehicles, and a driving public that’s giving American automakers a second look, all of which are fueling a U.S. sector rebound in 2026.

That’s despite the skyrocketing oil prices caused by the war with Iran, and the new tariffs that have continued to make things harder for car manufacturers.

In fact, those woes are precisely what has set expectations so low that beating them may prove easy, rewarding investors willing to take a chance on auto stocks.

Especially on these three car stocks that Wall Street loves.

What car makers are in acceleration mode this spring? Here are three auto stocks at the top of the playlist.

General Motors

On the upside, GM’s financials look robust. The company has produced of late, with a 2.6% year-over-year increase in net sales, reaching $187.4 billion. That rise was primarily driven by strong demand for full-size pickups and SUVs, as well as by new electric-vehicle launches, according to Benzinga data.

That’s good news for GM investors. If the auto market increasingly rewards Detroit for selling what Americans already buy most, like big pickups, SUVs, and crossovers, GM may be one of the biggest sector headliners in 2026.

Ford

BofA’s Perry has set a $17 per-share price target on the stock, implying a 43% value upgrade. Investors who believe Ford can thread the needle between the legacy past and the electric vehicle future (the company still has a big $5 billion bet placed on its EV lineup) shouldn’t remain idle on Ford, especially since you can snap up shares at a solid discount.

Tesla

Tesla’s most recent results show why investors are still willing to shell out big bucks for that flexibility. The company reported $3.8 billion in GAAP net income for full-year 2025 and $0.8 billion in Q4, while emphasizing that 2025 was a critical year in its shift toward a broader AI and robotics-powered vehicle platform.

Perry’s TSLA analysis cited consumer support, technology acumen, and the robotaxi opportunity in his Buy call on the stock, with a $460 price target. “Tesla’s point-to-point software is the most advanced solution for consumer vehicles,” he added, and also noted the robotaxi market’s overall late-stage development status.

TSLA shares are currently trading at $394 per share, and a consensus review of 20 auto analysts sees those shares rising to $473 per share, representing a 20% markup.