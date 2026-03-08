Market Overview

I am bullish on NN above $13.50-$14.00. My upside target is $27.00-$28.00.

I am bullish on EC above $9.00-$10.00. My upside target is $20.00-$21.00.

I am bullish on OSS above $7.00-$7.50. My upside target is $12.00-$13.00.

When Prices Hold Despite Bad News

When bad news emerges—such as disappointing earnings, geopolitical tensions, or economic downturn signals—but it fails to trigger a significant decline in stock prices, it can paradoxically signal bullish sentiment in the market.

The situation in Iran remains tense, but the broader resilience in stocks suggests that both traders and investors had already priced in the negativity, exhausting potential sellers and leaving room for buyers to dominate.

In essence, any stock’s ability to hold steady or even rise amid adversity demonstrates underlying strength, investor confidence, and potential for upward momentum as the “bad news” hurdle is cleared without damage, often paving the way for rallies driven by positive catalysts or renewed optimism.

Inflation and GDP

This week’s pivotal economic data releases—the February Consumer Price Index (CPI) on March 11 and the second estimate for Q4 2025 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) alongside January Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation on March 13—hold substantial implications for financial markets and the Federal Reserve’s policy path, especially ahead of the March 17-18 FOMC meeting.

Hotter-than-expected inflation figures could ignite market volatility by fueling fears of sustained price pressures, prompting the Fed to maintain or tighten rates, which might trigger sell-offs in equities as borrowing costs remain elevated and growth prospects dim.

On the flip side, cooler inflation readings might spark rallies by validating rate cut expectations, easing financial conditions and boosting investor confidence. A robust GDP print could signal economic resilience, potentially tempering dovish bets if it hints at overheating, whereas a downward revision might amplify recession concerns, pressuring the Fed toward more accommodative measures to support employment and stability.

Sector & Industry Strength

The market internals remain highly turbulent and emphasize the near-term risks in the tape. Going back to the start of Q4 2025, energy (XLE) is by far and away the top-performing sector in the market. This isn't the setup that bulls dream of.

All of the growth sectors like tech (XLK), consumer discretionary (XLY), and financials (XLF) are at the very bottom of the performance back. This warns that conditions need to improve before a sustained bull trend can start again.

However, aside from energy (XLE) a lot of the defensive oriented sectors like consumer staples (XLP), healthcare (XLV), and utilities (XLU) were hit hard last week. This is creating a backdrop where growth can come back into favor.

1 week 3 Weeks 13 Weeks 26 Weeks Energy Energy Energy Energy

Editor's Note: The inflationary flush is underway.

The Most Important Turn of the Year? (Sector ETF: XLK/SPY)

This is the exact turn that needed to happen for bulls to recapture momentum in this market. It's time to check back in on the stock market's most important ratio – the one between the tech sector (XLK) and the S&P 500 (SPY).

Stocks live and die by the tech sector. It makes up 30% of the S&P 500. This ratio peaked back in late October and corresponded with the top in the Nasdaq and the sideways market that's been in effect since then.

We broke out before from a wedge formation, which signaled an acceleration in upside momentum. We've since come back down to retest this breakout, and now, it looks like former-resistance-turned-support has held. If this is a higher-low with respect to the trend, stocks are about to rip higher.

Crypto Tide Turning? (Sector ETF: BTC/SPY)

It's been a crypto winter since the all-time high in Bitcoin back in October. Not only did crypt collapse, but it dropped significantly more than the S&P 500 over the past few months, which rendered it "dead money" for both traders and investors.

Take a look at the ratio between Bitcoin (BTC) and the S&P 500 (SPY). The ratio declined to a seemingly important level. It retested and even slightly exceeded the low from July 2024, which preceded the last major bull run.

This is a logical level for Bitcoin to stage a rebound relative to the S&P. It doesn't mean we're completely out of the woods yet, but taking a swing here isn't a bad idea, especially if it eventually resolves from the broader saucer formation.

Junk Debt Resiliency (Sector ETF: HYG/IEI)

Even with all the turbulence and geopolitical events markets have digested in recent weeks, I am remarkably impressed by the resiliency in junk bonds (HYG) relative to 3-7 Year Treasuries (IEI).

The concept behind this is simple – if we were truly going into a prolonged risk-off environment, this ratio would have cratered. Instead, it's continued to go sideways and it looks to have completed yet another higher-low with respect to the trend.

It's pretty straightforward – stock market crashes don't happen when junk debt outperforms Treasuries. If this ratio starts to resolve higher, which looks likely, market declines are likely to be muted and drawn out, while rallies could be explosive.

Cryptocurrency

This week, we’re circling back to Ethereum as the cryptocurrency market grapples with persistent volatility. The notorious four-year cycle remains in play, as Ethereum tries to recover after dropping to its lowest level since May 2025.

Over the last week, Ethereum caught a nice bid, but still remains stuck below resistance at 2100-2200. As long as it stays below this level, bearish momentum is expected to persist, setting the stage for additional drops.

Legal Disclosures:

This communication is provided for information purposes only.