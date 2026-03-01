Market Overview

Stocks I Like

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) – 60% Return Potential.

What's Happening

Why It's Happening

My Action Plan (60% Return Potential)

I am bullish on TWST above $40.00-$41.00. My upside target is $75.00-$80.00.

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) – 56% Return Potential

What's Happening

Why It's Happening

My Action Plan (56% Return Potential)

I am bullish on GPRK above $7.00-$7.50. My upside target is $13.00-$14.00.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) – 45% Return Potential

What's Happening

Why It's Happening

My Action Plan (45% Return Potential)

I am bullish on HTHT above $45.00-$46.00. My upside target is $80.00-$82.00.

Market-Moving Catalysts for the Week Ahead

Has Sentiment Become Too Bearish?

There are various indicators out there that traders can use to help measure sentiment. There's the classic CNN "Fear and Greed" indicator, the AAII Investor Sentiment survey, Put:Call data, and perhaps my favorite: social media.

Across the board, fear seems to be the predominant emotion. We haven't gone full-blown panic or hysteria, but I would like to remind everyone that the Nasdaq topped out about four months ago. In other words, fear as an emotion is a bit late to the party.

If anything, this level of fear could put a floor in stock prices. Could we have already bottomed? It's possible, but we're not fully out of the woods yet. We haven't seen confirmation based on sector leadership yet, but things are moving in the right direction. We're closer to the end of this correction than the beginning.

Jobs and Wages

It's a big week to gauge the health of the consumer. At the end of the day, you can't buy anything if you don't have a job. The labor market has been outperforming despite more and more headlines about mass layoffs from major companies.

Longer-term rates have been coming down, which has flattened out the yield curve somewhat. If wage data or employment data comes in soft, it could entice the Fed to act sooner than expected. Currently, expectations for the next rate cut are all the way out in July.

If anything, I'd look for this rate cut to be moved up to June or even late-April. The longer the Fed holds off with long-term rates dropping the way they are, the more pressure it puts on the economy.

Sector & Industry Strength

The sector leadership stabilized a bit last week. We're still not out of the woods, and while bears still have the upper hand, it looks like we're on the final weeks of defensive leadership before a rotation back into growth takes place.

As long as sectors like communications (XLC), technology (XLK), financials (XLF), and consumer discretionary (XLY) are at the bottom of the pack, bulls are going to struggle to send indices to new all-time highs.

Still, there's a very wide performance gap between those growth sectors and energy (XLE), for example. It would be best to see energy's outperformance tempered in the coming weeks, and especially a sector like consumer staples (XLP).

1 week 3 Weeks 13 Weeks 26 Weeks Utilities Utilities Energy Energy

Editor's Note: Utilities coming back could be an early-power signal for Tech and AI.

International Outperformance Here to Stay? (Sector ETF: SPY/VT)

The unwind of U.S. stocks outperforming the rest of the world has sent shockwaves throughout markets. And it doesn't look like this trade is over – far from it – it looks like we're still in the early stages.

I'm looking at the ratio here between the S&P 500 (SPY) and a basket of global stocks (VT). This ratio actually topped out back in December 2024, which means global stocks have outperformed U.S. stocks ever since.

Then, at the beginning of this year, the ratio broke down from a rounding top formation. It's now forming lower-lows and lower-highs, establishing a downtrend in favor of global stocks over U.S. stocks. Without international exposure, you're missing out on alpha right now.

Battle of the Alts (Sector ETF: BTC/GLD)

Few asset classes evoke emotional reactions out of their followers than crypto or precious metals. The truth is, there's a time and place for both crypto and metals within ones portfolio, and over the past year or so, metals have been the much better play.

This ratio compares Bitcoin (BTC) to gold (GLD). The ratio topped out back in December 2024, and absolutely collapsed in favor of gold over the past year. Cryptos have been in a terrible bear market while metals have exploded to new all-time highs.

However, we cannot ignore how the ratio is back to levels not seen since 2023. In other words, Bitcoin is as cheap to gold as it was back in 2023. This was right around the time Bitcoin went on to appreciate nearly 700% in the span of two years. I don't think a similar move is imminent, but a big buying opportunity in crypto is coming.

Comparing Quality (Sector ETF: LQD/IEI)

It's always important to remember that the smart money dabbles more in the bond market compared to the stock market. Given the range bound activity we've seen in stocks over the past few months, bonds have offered a level-headed interpretation of exactly what's going on.

This week, I'm looking at the ratio between investment-grade corporate debt (LQD) and 3-7 Year Treasuries (IEI). This ratio has trading within massive saucer formation for years. Saucers are momentum patterns, and typically favor resolutions to the upside in time, but realistically, we're unlikely to see a big break unless the Fed moves sometime soon.

Since late-October, this ratio has been steadily drifting lower. But it hasn't collapsed, and this fact alone has prevented stocks from experiencing a sharp decline. If credit spreads blow out, it opens the door for a sharp pullback and reset in stocks. If it starts to climb higher meaningfully again, then kiss your correction goodbye.

Cryptocurrency

It was an interesting week for cryptocurrencies, as notable short squeezes played out in numerous names. But if we zoom out and look at the greater technical picture, it becomes pretty clear that nothing has changed.

Bitcoin is still consolidating its losses within a rectangle formation. In fact, an argument can be made that its flagging within a bear flag formation, which is one of the most bearish patterns in all of technical analysis.

This pattern leaves the door open for a final decline as low as 45,000-55,000. It would take a rally back above 78,000-80,000 to signal that momentum is shifting back in favor of the bulls. There's no need to rush in this tape.

