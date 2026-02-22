Market Overview

Stocks I Like

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) – 90% Return Potential

I am bullish on FLNC above $15.00-$15.50. My upside target is $34.00-$35.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) – 36% Return Potential

I am bullish on UCTT above $45.00-$46.00. My upside target is $80.00-$82.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) – 50% Return Potential

I am bullish on DAR above $43.00-$44.00. My upside target is $75.00-$80.00.

Over the past few weeks, I've highlighted some of the bearish capital flows in the market. Stocks have been chopping around for a few months now, save for the Dow, which hit a new all-time high just a couple weeks ago.

However, these bearish observations are very much short-term oriented. Long-term and intermediate-term, stocks remain in a solid bull market. If anything, we're setting up for the biggest and best buying opportunity of 2026.

It's important to understand that short-term downtrends can exist within long-term uptrends, and to not lose sight of the bigger picture. We remain in an environment where taking risks on the long side may be punished, but I don't expect this to last much longer.

Beware of the Second-Half of February

From a seasonal perspective, the second half of February has historically exhibited bearish tendencies for stocks, as early-month gains often fade into consolidation, pullbacks, or increased volatility.

Data shows that while the market tends to rally in the first half of the month, performance weakens after mid-February, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experiencing mediocre or slightly negative average returns, exacerbated by post-earnings adjustments and a structural shift toward selling pressure extending into early March.

In fact, this is the ideal time band that I'd be looking for the market to bottom. But first, I would prefer to see a broad-based liquidation even in the defensive sectors like utilities and consumer staples – nothing can be spared before we bottom.

Sector & Industry Strength

Market internals keep deteriorating for the bulls. While the industrials sector showed some signs of life last week, there are still issues given how energy has led the pack since the fourth quarter, a classic late-cycle strong performer.

The four sectors lagging the most are all tied to growth themes, signaling real trouble ahead. Consumer discretionary (XLY) and financials (XLF) are locked in a tight race for the poorest returns since Q4 began, with communications (XLC) and technology (XLK) not lagging far behind.

Remember, a true market bottom will require these growth-oriented sectors to stage a rebound. As long as defensive areas like energy (XLE), consumer staples (XLP), and healthcare (XLV) are the major leaders, broader challenges will persist.

1 week 3 Weeks 13 Weeks 26 Weeks Communications Energy Basic Materials Energy

Editor's Note: Bulls gasp for air with communications coming back into the picture.

Chips Shrugging Off Risks (Sector ETF: SMH/QQQ)

It's time to have another look at the most important ratio of this bull market in stocks. There's already a narrative forming around the inherent risks showing up in the tape, and it has everything to do with AI.

I like to use the ratio between semiconductors (SMH) and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) as a proxy to measure the health of the AI theme. The idea is that SMH, or chips, should outperform the broader tech space since AI needs new and improved chip capacity to operate.

Ever since this ratio broke out from the wedge pattern in November, it hasn't looked back. The broader indices are going to struggle to face a meaningful correction as long as this continues to climb. Even if we get a pullback, it would be considered a dip-buying opportunity as long as this ratio keeps its uptrend.

A Blip in the Bullish Radar (Sector ETF: XLP/XLK)

Given the recent choppiness of markets, and the leadership from defensive sectors, it's a good time to compare arguably the most defensive sector of the market, consumer staples (XLP) against the most growth-oriented sector of the market, technology (XLK).

It's not a surprise to see this ratio in a downtrend for the past couple of years. After all, stocks have been in a bull market, and when that's the case, you're almost always going to see XLK outperform XLP.

But since late-October, staples (XLP) have actually outperformed technology (XLK). Bigger picture, nothing has changed in terms of the trend. I'm looking for a lower-high here soon and for the tech sector to return to its former glory. Quite often, by the time the staples sector is showing attractive setups, the market is not far from bottoming.

Junk Holding Strong (Sector ETF: HYG/IEI)

Despite the near-term volatility in stocks, there's been remarkable resiliency when it comes to liquidity from the bond market. This week, I'm looking at the ratio between junk bonds (HYG) 3-7 Year Treasuries (IEI).

This ratio has been coiling into a massive saucer formation for years. Saucers are momentum patterns, and it's only a matter of time before the Fed cuts rates again this year. This should turn into jet fuel for this ratio to rip higher.

In such a scenario, I'd look for stocks to soar to the upside too. If this ratio keeps it up, look for pullbacks to be rather muted and drawn out as well – not all that different from what the market has experienced in the past few months.

Cryptocurrency

Returning to Ethereum this week amid the ongoing turmoil in the cryptocurrency market. The notorious four-year cycle continues to play out in real time, with Ethereum retreating to price levels last observed in May 2025.

In the past week, Ethereum continued to consolidate its losses after breaking key support between 2100-2200. Downward pressure is likely to continue as long as it remains under that threshold, and it’s poised for further downside.

There's another support zone in 1650-1750 area, which it briefly touched recently. This level represents a critical test: if Ethereum holds firm here, it may establish the basis for a major bottom, potentially offering one of the most attractive buying opportunities in recent years. However, a final washout to 1350-1400 would actually be preferred, as it would likely lead to a true capitulation.

