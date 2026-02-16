Every few years the market convinces itself that hydrocarbons are finished. Then reality shows up.

Electricity demand is rising from data centers, AI infrastructure, electrification, and industrial reshoring. LNG exports continue to expand. Natural gas remains the fuel that keeps the lights on when renewables cannot carry the load alone. The world may talk about transition, but it still runs on molecules moving through pipes.

That is why midstream infrastructure remains one of the most durable income opportunities available today.

These are not wildcat drillers betting on oil prices. Midstream companies are toll collectors. They move energy from basin to market, charge fees for storage and processing, and collect predictable cash flow under long-term contracts. In an era where reliable income is harder to find, that business model deserves renewed attention.

For investors focused on yield, these five stocks sit at the center of this opportunity.

The Structural Tailwinds Behind Midstream

Energy demand over the next couple of decades is going to be driven by electricity. Data centers need firm power. LNG export terminals need feedgas. Petrochemical plants need natural gas liquids. Even the push toward electrification often increases gas demand because gas-fired plants provide grid stability.

That creates a powerful backdrop for pipelines.

Every LNG cargo that leaves the Gulf Coast starts upstream with gathering systems, processing plants, and long-haul pipelines. Every refinery or export dock relies on storage tanks and transportation networks. These assets generate steady, fee-based cash flows that are far less volatile than commodity prices themselves.

When investors focus only on oil headlines, they often miss the quiet compounding happening inside midstream balance sheets.

Kinder Morgan: The Natural Gas Backbone

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is often the first stop for investors entering the space because it is structured as a corporation rather than a partnership. That means no K-1, just a standard 1099.

The company operates one of the largest natural gas pipeline systems in North America, along with refined product lines and storage terminals. Most of its cash flow comes from contracted pipeline capacity rather than commodity speculation. That steady fee income supports a dividend yield that typically sits in the mid single digits.

As LNG exports grow and power plants lean more heavily on gas, Kinder Morgan's role as a natural gas highway becomes increasingly valuable.

Energy Transfer: Scale and Diversification

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is one of the most diversified midstream operators in the country. Its asset footprint stretches across natural gas pipelines, crude oil systems, NGL processing, and export terminals.

Cash flow comes from a mix of transport fees, storage revenue, and processing margins. The partnership has rebuilt distribution coverage in recent years and now offers a yield that often pushes into the high single digits.

ET's greatest advantage is connectivity. Its network links major shale basins to Gulf Coast infrastructure, putting it directly in the path of LNG growth and rising export demand.

Plains All American: Moving the Barrels

Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) focuses primarily on crude oil logistics. Gathering systems, storage terminals, and pipelines connect producing regions like the Permian Basin to refineries and export markets.

Revenue is driven by tariffs and logistics services rather than drilling activity. That distinction matters. The partnership earns money whether oil trades at $60 or $90 as long as volumes continue to flow.

With a yield that frequently lands in the high single digits, PAA remains a core income holding for investors who want exposure to oil infrastructure without taking exploration risk.

MPLX: Gas and NGL Infrastructure

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) combines long-haul pipelines with natural gas processing and storage assets. The partnership benefits from stable, long-term contracts and strong ties to refining and petrochemical demand.

Its pipeline and processing footprint positions it well for LNG-driven gas demand, and the partnership has maintained a distribution yield that typically sits in the mid to high single digits.

For investors looking for exposure to natural gas growth tied to exports and power generation, MPLX checks a lot of boxes.

Enterprise Products Partners: The Midstream Benchmark

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is often viewed as the gold standard of the sector. Its asset base includes pipelines, fractionation facilities, export terminals, and petrochemical infrastructure.

Diversification across multiple energy value chains provides a steady stream of distributable cash flow. Strong coverage ratios and conservative leverage have allowed EPD to maintain one of the most consistent payout histories in the industry.

The yield generally lands in the high single digits, supported by a business model that resembles a toll road more than a commodity bet.

Taxes, K-1s, and Why MLP Yields Look So Attractive

One reason distributions appear so high is the partnership structure itself.

MLPs pass income and deductions directly to investors through a Schedule K-1. A large portion of the distribution is often classified as return of capital, which can defer taxes until units are sold. For taxable accounts, that can be extremely attractive because the after-tax yield may be higher than a traditional dividend-paying stock.

The tradeoff is complexity. K-1s arrive later in tax season, and investors may see income allocations across multiple states depending on where pipelines operate.

An Easier Route: InfraCap MLP ETF

For investors who like the income story but do not want to deal with K-1 paperwork, the InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE:AMZA) offers a compelling alternative.

The ETF provides diversified exposure across many of the same midstream names, including major pipeline operators and infrastructure companies. Instead of receiving multiple K-1 forms, investors get a single 1099. That simplifies tax reporting while still providing access to the high-yielding midstream space.

AMZA is actively managed by Jay Hatfield, a long-time energy investor with deep experience in the midstream industry. Hatfield's approach emphasizes high distributable cash flow, stable infrastructure assets, and positioning portfolios to benefit from long-term energy demand rather than short-term commodity swings.

The fund's structure allows investors to own much of the industry in one position, collect a strong distribution yield, and avoid the administrative complexity that comes with direct partnership ownership. The tradeoff is that ETFs introduce management fees and do not capture all of the tax deferral advantages of holding individual MLP units.

For investors who value simplicity and diversification, however, AMZA can be an efficient way to participate in the midstream income story.

A Quick Note on IRAs and UBTI

MLPs can be held in retirement accounts, but investors should understand Unrelated Business Taxable Income, or UBTI.

If total UBTI from partnership holdings exceeds $1,000 in an IRA, the account may be required to file a tax form and potentially pay tax. It does not happen to every investor, but it is something to monitor closely.

Because of that issue, many income-focused investors prefer holding individual MLPs in taxable accounts where the tax advantages are more straightforward, while using ETFs like AMZA inside retirement accounts.

The Bottom Line

Energy demand is not disappearing. LNG exports are expanding. Electricity consumption is rising. And all of that requires infrastructure.

Kinder Morgan provides a simple corporate structure tied to natural gas demand. Energy Transfer offers scale and diversification. Plains All American moves crude oil across the country. MPLX provides strong exposure to gas and NGL infrastructure. Enterprise Products Partners remains one of the most stable cash-flow machines in the sector.

For investors willing to own real assets that generate real cash flow, midstream partnerships remain one of the few places in the market where high yields are backed by durable businesses.

And for those who want the income without the paperwork, AMZA provides a diversified way to own the industry in a single position.