Market Overview

It was a tale of two tapes in stocks last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the way to the upside, and blasted off to a new all-time high. It finished up 2.50% on the week. But the tech-heavy Nasdaq fared much worse, as it closed down 1.84%. The S&P 500 finished mostly flat, and just 0.10% lower. The sector leadership underneath the surface is painting a very cautionary tale near-term. Still, it's setting up the biggest and best buying opportunity of 2026. Crypto markets crashed and have erased all of their gains since last year's low. It's still an environment to tread carefully although there are still pockets of opportunity.

Stocks I Like

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) – 76% Return Potential

I am bullish on HLF above $14.50-$15.00. My upside target is $30.00-$32.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) – 50% Return Potential

I am bullish on CVE above $17.00-$18.00. My upside target is $30.00-$32.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) – 58% Return Potential

I am bullish on META above $600.00-$605.00. My upside target is $1050.00-$1100.00.

The Dangers of a Tech Wreck

The S&P 500 is heavily concentrated in the tec sector, which accounts for roughly 30% of the index’s total market capitalization weight. It's followed by Financials at roughly 14.7%, Consumer Cyclical (Discretionary) at 10.6%, Communication Services at 10.2%, and Healthcare at 10.1%, with smaller allocations in Industrials (9%), Consumer Staples (5%), Energy (~4.6%), and the rest in Utilities, Real Estate, and Materials.

This market-cap-weighted structure means mega-cap tech stocks like Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and others exert outsized influence—often dominating index movements. When tech underperforms, the S&P 500 can still decline or lag significantly even if many other sectors post strong gains, because the heavy weighting of tech drags the overall cap-weighted index lower despite broader participation elsewhere.

This concentration highlights why equal-weighted versions of the index often tell a different story during such rotations. We'll know soon enough if this is just a run-of-the-mill rotation or the start of a real downswing lower.

Breadth Divergence

Despite the weakness at the index level, it's not all negative out there underneath the surface. Last week, there was a surge in 52-week highs in both the New York Stock Exchange and the S&P 500. This isn't something you would see in a market that's about to turn bearish.

Instead, this supports the idea that the volatility in stocks right now is part of a regular, cyclical correction. If anything, this is serving to reset the market's sentiment right now – for a while there, bulls were dominating the tape. These pullbacks help to bring sentiment back to earth.

But given the carnage in the tech space, I won't be ready to signal the "all clear" until it starts to outperform again. Tech is known to lead coming out of market bottoms, and it's also known to lead to the downside once markets top. It's really just a waiting game at this point.

Sector & Industry Strength

Another week has passed, and more deterioration has crept into the market's internals. All of the defensive sectors like energy (XLE), consumer staples (XLP), and healthcare (XLV) have continued their recent momentum, which is a big concern for bulls.

To make matters worse, the risk-on and growth-oriented sectors in technology (XLK) and consumer discretionary (XLY) are the worst-performing sectors going back to the start of the fourth quarter now. This is not something you see in a healthy tape.

It has become a tale of two tapes at this point. Of the top five performing sectors, only industrials (XLI) could be construed as truly bullish. A case could be made for basic materials (XLB), but it depends more on the overall economic environment. The current sector leadership still warns of caution in the near-term.

1 week 3 Weeks 13 Weeks 26 Weeks Consumer Staples Energy Energy Energy

Editor's Note: Consumer staples leading near-term is not what bulls want to see.

A Seismic Sector Shift (Sector ETF: XLE/XLK)

It's been a tale of two tapes lately for the energy (XLE) and the tech (XLK) sectors. Tech is the most important sector in the market, as it makes up around 30% of the S&P 500, while energy makes up around 3%.

In other words, without the tech sector participating, and more importantly, outperforming, the indices are going to have a tough time. It's why this potential breakout from a rounding bottom formation in this ratio is so notable.

Energy hasn't outperformed the tech sector since 2022, which ended up being the longest bear market since the 2008-2009 financial crisis. If this ratio takes out the high from March 2025, it would signal a new bull trend in favor of energy over tech. This could spell trouble for stocks in time.

Needs Outperforming Wants (Sector ETF: XLP/XLY)

Consumption dominates the U.S. economy. It makes up around 70% of GDP. People spend money on a variety of things, but it can be broken down simply into needs versus wants. We can gauge this in markets by comparing consumer staples (XLP) and consumer discretionary (XLY).

The logic behind this ratio is simple. When consumer discretionary (what people want) outperforms consumer staples (what people need), it's bullish. When staples outperform discretionary, it's bearish.

It's therefore no surprise to see how this ratio dropped for the past couple of years – stocks have been hitting new highs. But it's started to climb in favor of XLP over XLY in recent weeks, which is a warning sign. I'm watching to see if it can tag the downward sloping trendline of the past couple years.

The Fed Could be in Big Trouble (Sector ETF: TIP/IEF)

Based on some of the behavior in the bond market, the recent moves in energy are worthing believing. The bond market typically has a better feel of what's going on compared to anything else, so it's time to check in on the ratio between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIP) and 7-10 Year Treasuries (IEF).

When TIP outperforms IEF, or this ratio rises, it means that the bond market is sniffing out higher inflationary pressures. If this ratio is dropping, it means that the bond market doesn't deem inflation as a threat.

For a couple years now, this ratio has consolidated into the symmetrical triangle formation. This often leads to continuations in trend. If the ratio breaks above the upper trendline of the formation, the Fed is going to have a tough time justifying rate cuts from here.

Cryptocurrency

Back to Ethereum this week as the carnage in the crypto sector continues. The infamous four year cycle is unfolding in front of us right now as Ethereum trades back at levels not seen since May 2025.

Over the past week, Ethereum collapsed below technical support in the 2600-2800 zone. The path of least resistance remains lower as long as it stays below there, but it's also breaking the next support zone at 2100-2200.

This means we could be setting up for a final washout down to the 1650-1750 zone. It tagged the upper bound of this late-last week. This is going to be a big test because if Ethereum holds this level, it could be setting up conditions for an important bottom. It could be one of the best buying opportunities in years.

