Every cycle produces its own heroes. Most of them fade. A few don't.



The ones who last are rarely the loudest or the most fashionable.



They are the investors who understand that compounding is not about brilliance in any one year. It is about discipline over decades.

Prem Watsa belongs squarely in that second group.

Watsa arrived in Canada in the early 1970s with an engineering background, an MBA, and a deep appreciation for value investing. By the mid-1980s, he had taken control of a struggling insurance company and renamed it Fairfax, shorthand for fair and friendly acquisitions. From the beginning, the formula was simple and unapologetic. Write insurance profitably. Protect the float. Invest that float with a margin of safety. Let time do the work.

The stock price has not moved in a straight line, and that is the point. Fairfax has endured extended periods of underperformance, particularly during the growth-stock-dominated 2010s. Hedging decisions weighed on returns. Patience was tested. Many investors walked away. Watsa did not. He understood that the job is not to win every year. The job is to survive bad periods, protect capital, and be positioned when conditions normalize.

That mindset runs directly into one of the most interesting investments Fairfax has made in recent years.

That distinction matters. This is not a passive position. It is an ownership stake.

Under Armour is a brand that once commanded premium valuations, global relevance, and strong pricing power. Years of strategic missteps, channel confusion, inventory problems, and margin erosion drove the business into deep value territory. The market did what it always does in these situations. It extrapolated recent pain indefinitely and priced the stock as if decline were permanent.

That is exactly where Prem Watsa tends to get interested.

Fairfax did not step in after a single bad quarter or a fashionable turnaround narrative. It built the position patiently, across cycles and price levels, while the company reset its operations. The scale of the ownership matters, particularly because much of it sits in voting shares. This is not just capital at risk. It is influence.

From a value investor's perspective, the setup is straightforward. Under Armour today trades at a fraction of its former valuation and at a steep discount to peers with comparable brand recognition. The business has been downsized. Costs have been cut. Inventory has been reduced. Expectations are low. The company does not need heroic growth to justify a significantly higher stock price. It needs competence, discipline, and time.

This is a classic Watsa setup. The upside does not come from perfection. It comes from survival and normalization. When expectations are crushed, even modest operational improvement can produce outsized equity returns. Fairfax has seen this repeatedly in other investments across its history.

There is also a governance angle that should not be ignored. Owning more than one-fifth of a public company changes the dynamic. Fairfax is not simply hoping management gets it right. It has a seat at the table. That opens the door to better capital allocation, strategic discipline, and accountability that passive shareholders cannot demand.

If the investment works, it will not be because Under Armour suddenly becomes the hottest brand in athletic apparel again. It will be because the company becomes boring, profitable, and predictable. In value investing, boring is often where the money is made.

And if it does not work, Fairfax is built to survive the mistake. That is the other side of Watsa's discipline. He constructs portfolios and balance sheets that can absorb disappointment without jeopardizing the franchise. That ability to remain solvent, patient, and rational while others are forced sellers is what has defined his career.

Taken together, Fairfax's long-term record and the Under Armour investment tell the same story. Prem Watsa does not invest for applause. He invests for outcomes. He accepts periods of underperformance in exchange for the chance to compound capital over decades. He is willing to look wrong before being proven right.

That is Alpha Buying.

When pessimism is widespread, assets are mispriced, and patience is in short supply, that is where long-term opportunity tends to live.