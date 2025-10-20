You've Saved Enough. Now What About Spending?

"Life is a balance of holding on and letting go." —Rumi

In a prior newsletter, I wrote that true financial freedom is having enough. I explained how "enough" isn't just a math problem. It's an emotional one.

Lately, I've been hearing from readers who've done everything right: saved diligently, invested wisely, reached their goals—and yet feel oddly restless. The numbers say they're financially free, yet the feeling never quite follows.

Even once the numbers work, the real challenge continues: teaching yourself to be content and to stop playing the endless "more" game that modern life keeps shoving in our faces.

That's why Morgan Housel's new book, The Art of Spending Money, hits the mark. It's not about how to build wealth, but how to actually use it to live well, not just live securely. And that might be the hardest money skill of all.

The emotions behind every dollar

If you're looking for budgets, rules of thumb, or "spend X% here" guidance, The Art of Spending Money isn't the book for you.

As Housel himself writes, "Spreadsheets don't care about your feelings." Instead, he dives into the emotions, biases, and mental scripts that quietly drive how we spend and what we value.

Reading it made me pause and revisit what "enough" means. I found myself asking: Do we spend money to make life better…or to keep up?

Through memorable stories and deceptively simple truths, Housel reminds us that money is a tool, not a trophy. Used well, it creates freedom, joy, and memories — laughing over dinner with friends, visiting your parents more often, saying yes to experiences you'd usually skip.

Used poorly, it becomes a mirror reflecting everyone else's expectations. Housel captures it perfectly: "Wealth without independence is a unique form of poverty."

We don't need new biases, just new awareness

Let's be clear: The Art of Spending Money doesn't necessarily break new ground on behavioral biases. Housel's first book, The Psychology of Money, ignited a broad curiosity about the money scripts — why we fear, compare, and overspend — and much of that same terrain shows up here.

But that's not a flaw. After all, people don't go to church on Sundays expecting to hear an eleventh commandment. They go to be reminded of the ten they already have.

That's what this book does. It reinforces the timeless truths of money and behavior, but reframes them around a tougher question: How do you use what you have to live well today and tomorrow?

The real work begins after "Enough"

In The Psychology of Money, Housel explored how wealth-building is more about temperament than intelligence. This book takes that wisdom one step further. Once you've reached your financial goals (or even if you're still on the journey), the next challenge isn't growing your portfolio. It's growing your perspective.

Having "enough" in your bank account doesn't guarantee you feel that way. Just ask any retiree who still refreshes their account balance daily. Or the millionaire who can't stop comparing their vacation photos to someone else's Instagram posts.

We live in an economy built on dissatisfaction. The moment we fill one want, a new one appears. As I wrote previously, this cycle didn't happen by accident. It was engineered.

Early 20th-century business leaders realized that for the economy to keep expanding, people had to keep wanting. Advertising became the machine that turned contentment into complacency, and "leisure" into another opportunity to consume.

That cultural current hasn't disappeared. It's just moved from the billboard to the smartphone.

The paradox of more

Here's the paradox: what's good for the macroeconomy, endless consumption, is often toxic for personal finance. Your job as a wealth builder is to resist the very habit that keeps GDP growing. You benefit when others overspend, but you thrive when you don't.

And yet, even once you've resisted that trap, another one awaits you. The psychological grip of underspending; of holding on so tightly to financial security that you never actually enjoy life.

As Housel writes, "Independence is the most enjoyable when you also have the ability, financially and psychologically, to spend what's necessary today to create memories with the people you want to."

It's not just about reaching financial independence. It's about knowing when to use it.

The art of using your money well

Most personal finance books are about how to make money. This one (and hopefully my newsletter) is about making money matter.

It's not a "how-to" guide; it's a "how-to-think" guide. It helps you see money as a means to live better, not just have more. Because having more only matters if you know what you're trying to create with it.

As I read the book, I kept thinking back to Joseph Heller's famous line, when Kurt Vonnegut teased him that a billionaire hedge fund manager made more in a single day than Catch-22 had earned in decades.

Heller replied, "I've got something he can never have… The knowledge that I've got enough."

That's the destination every financial independence journey leads to, but one we often forget to appreciate once we arrive.

Final thought

Money, at its best, gives you independence, security, and choice. But its ultimate purpose is simpler: to help you lead a remarkable life.

So this week, ask yourself: Am I using my money to live on my terms, or to meet someone else's expectations?

That's where the real art of money begins.

As always, invest often and wisely. Thank you for reading.

Originally published on October 17, 2025, at www.CosmoDeStefano.com. Used with permission.

My book, Wealth Your Way, is available on Amazon, and consider subscribing to my free monthly newsletter, with fresh, no-fluff insights on money, investing, and building lasting wealth.

The content provided is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. You are welcome to share, quote, or use the content — including for research or machine learning — please credit Cosmo P. DeStefano and link to www.CosmoDeStefano.com.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.