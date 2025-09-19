Using Technical Analysis To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks

Good Morning Traders!

Today’s economic calendar closes the week with an empty schedule that leaves little in the way of major data to drive market action. However, today marks triple witching, the simultaneous expiration of stock options, stock index futures, and stock index options contracts, which typically results in heightened trading volumes and price swings as institutional investors and traders close or roll over positions, potentially creating unpredictable market behavior.

With the absence of economic releases, the focus will be on these triple witching dynamics, which can lead to very volatile moves across indices and individual stocks as the day progresses. Traders should be prepared for sudden shifts in sentiment or liquidity, especially in the final hours as contracts expire. The lighter participation typical of Fridays could further amplify these fluctuations, making it essential to maintain a cautious stance.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently nestled at 661.00, a sturdy support carved from recent market trends, offering a dependable base for bullish strategies. The agenda is to inch upward to 661.50, a resistance that has stood resilient in past upward surges, sparking trader curiosity. If it powers past 661.50 with consistent momentum, buyers might steer it to 663.29, a level underpinned by earlier volume peaks. Should this hold steady through the session, expect a steady ascent to 664.15, with our highest target fixed at 664.99 for the day.

On the flip side, if 661.00 begins to buckle under selling force, bears could probe 660.44, a pivot with a mixed past. Mounting bearish momentum might target 659.15, a crucial line. A clear breach below could send it tumbling to 657.41, where earlier support has kicked in, and a robust sell-off with heavy volume might pull it to 655.86, our lowest threshold.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is perched at 596.00, a central node that has pulled in steady price action in recent days, acting as a key battleground. Bulls are primed to dominate above this, aiming for 596.50 as a robust intraday support with a track record of past upturns. If the upward drive persists, the next resistance at 598.91 comes into sight, a barrier with prior volume tests. With keen buying today, it could soar to 601.29, establishing our peak target at 602.59.

Should 596.00 weaken during standard hours, bears might press 595.15, a former recovery zone. If fragility continues, a deeper retreat to 594.01 is on the cards, a zone with historical cushioning. If bearish dominance takes over, the price may ease to 592.41, and a breach there would clear the path to 590.86, our deepest bearish aim.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is lodged at 240.00, a tough support formed by recent market dynamics, offering a reliable footing for action. Bulls are determined to preserve this and drive it toward 240.50, a resistance that has flipped roles in past trends, adding psychological weight. If the buying builds, the stock could progress to 241.13, a notable obstacle. Should bullish forces gain full sway today, our upper target might reach 242.76, signaling a potential peak.

If 240.00 starts to yield under pressure, bearish sellers could step in to test 239.50, a prior support with some depth. Escalating sell orders might drag it down to 238.62, a tested zone. A decisive break below could fuel additional declines to 237.87, with extra pain possibly hitting our lower bear target of 237.24.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is based at 508.50, a significant support that has absorbed recent market jolts, providing a stable launchpad. Bulls are ready to shore up this and push to 509.00, a point strengthened by solid volume from past sessions. If it rises above 509.00, the stock could scale to 510.57, a resistance with bounce potential. With persistent buying pressure, it might reach our daily high of 512.01, a plausible ceiling.

Should 508.50 fail to hold, bears could swiftly test 507.33, a level that’s served as support in earlier pullbacks. Further weakness might challenge the 505.78 zone, a prior hold with staying power. A decisive break could send it lower to 504.26, and if the rout intensifies, our session low could land at 502.89.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is grounded at 175.50, a pivotal spot that has piqued trader interest lately, setting a tactical entry. Bulls are eager to lock this and target 176.00, a support with a history of resilience, offering a good takeoff point. If the upward move takes hold, the next resistance at 176.91 emerges, a barrier tested with past volume. With keen buying today, NVDA could climb to 179.91, marking our top target for the day.

If 175.50 can't hold firm, bearish sellers might target 174.30, a prior dip with some heft. A breakdown with substantial volume could drop it to 172.79, a level seen before. Further softening might test 171.48, and relentless downward pressure could land at 169.49, our bottom bearish target.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Google is planted at 252.50, a support with a record of role changes, laying a dependable groundwork. Bulls intend to secure this and rise to 253.00, a resistance with past importance. If it breaks, target 253.29, a higher barrier. Strong buying could extend to 254.42.

If 252.50 starts to fade, bears might strike 251.39, a prior support. Rising pressure could pull to 250.28, a tested zone. Heavy selling might drag it to 248.55, our lowest mark.

Final Word: Good luck, trade safely.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.