Opinion: Is Amazon Really A Winner Of The Pandemic?

While growing in importance during the pandemic, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has undergone severe scrutiny.

The following is a look at recent criticisms of Amazon.

Deficient Labor Policies

After having to shut down its distribution network in France, due to disputes over health and safety precautions, centers are now being reopened. In the U.S., on the other hand, despite boosting base pay to $15 per hour, the firm continues to face protests over added worker protections.

FedEx Poses Threat

Its fierce cloud rival Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) announced a joint, multi-year partnership that could help transform commerce. FedEx Surround will provide companies real-time supply chain analytics, helping speed time to market and delivery.

Not Giving Up On JEDI

Amazon is running out of ways to stop the Pentagon's contract with Microsoft.

In its latest move, the company filed an agency protest with the Defense Department. Its AWS cloud computing unit, which powers big portions of the internet, is key in helping businesses run online through the pandemic. Amazon aims to leverage the internet's dependence on its services to defend the Pentagon contract.

Opinion: No Winners As A Result Of This Pandemic

Despite pledging massive investments in the sustainability of operations, the firm must be able to navigate beyond profits and align the interests of all stakeholders.

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels.