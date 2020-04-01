Is Roku Above Other Streamers – A SWOT Approach

While the coronavirus madness continues, factories close, and people stay at home, investors are struggling to find a way to save their money.

So far, it is obvious that some industries are resisting this crisis as the demand for their products are soaring. You do not have to be any kind of an expert to find out that this situation will lead to a tremendous increase in time spent in front of the TV, which means more viewing hours but potentially also more consumers. Having this in mind makes it obvious why streaming industry companies are considered as "defensive" investment right now. But this doesn't mean that the industry is without its weaknesses.

One of the companies which are interesting to keep track of the following days is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) who will try to take advantage of the situation. But there are still difficulties that will limit Roku's ability to use these conditions straight away.

Weakness – Ad-Based Business Model

It's no secret that companies start spending less money on advertising during hard times, and this is no exception. Unlike Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) which has resited ads for year. Roku is in a far more unfavorable position during this unprecedented health crisis. Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) announced it is expecting a drop in revenue and an operating loss despite increased usage, and it is likely that Roku won't be exempt from this decreased advertising spend as its advertising customers are facing great difficulties.

Threats – Volatility

Investors panicked because Roku is going against the big players such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Disney (NYSE: DIS), Netflix, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and all other streaming players. So whenever news regarding the competitor arises, Roku shares tend to be volatile.

Strength- Business Model

But Roku's business model is such that more streaming platforms could equal more usage for Roku. Roku doesn't favor any streaming service over others, and this helps it to avoid a virtuous cycle when competitors keep offering new options. This network effect in action is one of the strongest competitive advantages of Roku's business model.

As the saying goes, Roku controls the shovels, not the gold.

Opportunity – Commission

The potential increase in streaming demand could have a doubly positive effect on Roku, as users could be ordering more movies and trying out new paid channels. This will result in increased commission revenues, as Roku gets a 20% commission from the content ordered on its website. This could help in offsetting the loss from advertising.

