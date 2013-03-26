BuyCheapTicketsToEvents.com Offering Cheap Eagles Concert Tickets for Philadelphia Show on July 16
The Eagles are back for more. Coinciding with the release of the "History of the Eagles" documentary, The Eagles will have a concert tour starting on July 6 in Louisville, Kentucky. There will be 11 shows across the United States and Canada. The History of the Eagles concert tour finishes at the Bethel Woods Center in Bethel, New York on July 25. The Eagles, composed of Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmitt, will be performing their classic songs. Don Henley had also mentioned that a former member will be along for some of the shows. The band started in 1971 and is considered the greatest American band ever, The Eagles have five number one songs along the way to selling more than 120 million copies. They have also won six Grammy Awards. They were the iconic band of the 1970s with the Greatest Hits 1971-1975 album, Hotel California, and Greatest Hits Volume 2 albums. Since these were first released the albums have sold more than 29 million copies, 16 million copies, and 11 million copies, respectively. The band broke up in 1980, and came back for a reunion when they had a live performance in April 1994. This was followed by a tour and a live album. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. They continued with their reunion tour concerts and releasing compilations as well as new albums. In 2007, they released "Long Road Out of Eden", their first album of new songs since 1979. They promoted the album via a world tour which started in March 2008, at London's O2 Arena. They concluded their tour in Lisbon in July 2009. The first part of The History of the Eagles was shown at the Sundance Film Festival in January, prior to the broadcast on Showtime the following month. The DVD and Blu-Ray will be released on April 30. It will contain Parts 1 and 2, and The Eagles Live at the Capitol Center, March 1977. The documentary was made from interviews with the band members, as well as producers, and other people close to the band. It is composed of 8mm videos shot by the band members during tours and recordings, and 16mm videos of the concerts. The March 1977 concert footage was taken over the two nights of concerts at Washington DC during the Hotel California Tour. The band members have been active even during their hiatus. They have had successful solo careers with their own individual best-selling singles and albums.
