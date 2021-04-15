 Skip to main content

AppLovin Raises $1.8B From IPO, To Start Trading Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 7:08am   Comments
  • Mobile technology company AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APPpriced 25 million shares at $80 per share in its initial public offering (IPO) to rake in $1.8 billion.
  • The IPO included 2.5 million shares from selling shareholder KKR Denali Holdings L.P.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 3.75 million from KKR.
  • AppLovin platform offers developers an integrated set of tools for business growth.
  • AppLovin's shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "APP" from today.
  • Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets, LLC, BofA Securities, and Citigroup are the lead book-running managers for the offering.

