52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) shares climbed 167.8% to $92.90.
- Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ: EDNT) shares climbed 97.6% to $3.30 after the company announced more than $10 million in orders for personal protective equipment. Edison Nation is a microcap company with a valuation under $20 million.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) shares jumped 75% to $27.25 amid Bloomberg report that Gilead is holding talks to take a stake in company.
- Thermogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THMO) surged 46.2% to $6.71 after the company received an acknowledgement letter form the FDA allowing its coronavirus antibody fast detection kit for distribution.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) gained 28.1% to $7.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) rose 27.9% to $1.4063.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) jumped 24.7% to $12.58.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) gained 21.8% to $9.96.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) surged 21.3% to $13.89.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) climbed 18.6% to $0.8897 as the company tweeted Wedemsday afternoon that its 'Bird & Cronin manufacturing team in Minnesota is proud to produce double and triple-layer non-surgical masks.'
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 17.7% to $11.19. Co-Diagnostics said OralDNA Labs, a CLIA-certified laboratory, recently validated a COVID-19 PCR test based on the its patented CoPrimer technology for use with saline oral rinse samples, and has notified the FDA of their intent to use the validated test in their CAP accredited high-complexity laboratory.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 17.2% to $5.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) gained 16.4% to $50.45. Jack in the Box said it expects Q2 system same-store sales to drop 4.2% and also announced it is withdrawing FY20 guidance. BTIG upgraded Jack In The Box from Neutral to Buy and announced a $70 price target.
- Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) shares rose 16% to $13.33. OUTFRONT Media reported $400 million convertible preferred equity investment led by Providence Equity Partners.
- Soligenix, Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares climbed 15.4% to $1.6150 after the company announced an exclusive license deal for a novel vaccine adjuvant from BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) jumped 14.7% to $17.47 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) rose 14% to $2.65.
- Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) rose 13.1% to $6.20.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) gained 12.5% to $4.9959.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares surged 12% to $9.16.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares gained 11.5% to $125.96. The company recently issued strong prelim. Q1 sales and streaming hours guidance, as streaming interest has potentially benefited from theater closures globally.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) climbed 10.2% to $3.56.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 10.1% to $7.86. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has beengranted $6.9 million in funding by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to work with the International Vaccine Institute and the Korea National Institute of Health for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of INOVIO's COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800 in South Korea, according to the IVI.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) gained 9.2% to $4.04
- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) rose 8.6% to $2.9750. Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.3075 per share for the first quarter.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares rose 7.5% to $1.8591 after falling 5% on Wednesday.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) rose 5.2% to $10.96 after the company announced the enrollment of the first patient in the company's ODYSSEY trial. The company also announced the initiation of its CALYPSO program.
Losers
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) shares dropped 40.1% to $0.8751.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) shares fell 27.8% to $2.5751. Global Eagle Entertainment reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares dropped 23.4% to $11.09 after the company reported mixed Q4 earnings results.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) fell 22.3% to $2.4050. Athersys priced its 22.5 million share public offering of common stock at $2.25 per share.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) fell 15.7% to $6.62. Calithera Biosciences priced its 5 million share offering at $6.25 per share.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) dropped 15.4% to $4.905 on a report that mentioned the company is seeking coronavirus bailout and could be forced to file for bankruptcy by the summer.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 15.2% to $6.14 after jumping 45% on Wednesday.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) dipped 14.7% to $5.92.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) shares declined 14.2% to $6.57.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares fell 13.2% to $5.84 after declining 16% on Wednesday.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) shares dropped 12.4% to $3.25.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) fell 12% to $3.60 after surging over 15% on Wednesday.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) dipped 11.5% to $6.65.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) fell 11.3% to $7.92 after declining over 17% on Wednesday.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) shares tumbled 11.2% to $4.83.
- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) dropped 11% to $5.17.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) dropped 10.8% to $15.34 after reporting Q4 results.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) fell 10.8% to $10.70.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) dipped 10.5% to $12.76.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares dropped 10.3% to $1.8382.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) fell 10.3% to $2.1250.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) shares declined 10% to $8.73.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) dropped 10% to $12.51. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plantronics from Equal-Weight to Underweight and raised the price target from $8 to $10.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) fell 9.5% to $28.84 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to negatively impact travel demand.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 7.5% to $0.6142 after jumping over 20% on Wednesday.
