Off The Supply Chain: The Talent Shortage

For nearly a year now in the U.S.–and for the first time since the department of labor began tracking job turnover–the number of open jobs each month has been higher than the number of people looking for work.

At the beginning of 2019, the U.S. Economy had 7.6 million unfilled jobs with only 6.5 million people looking for work. Each month since the gap has grown. It's been consistent in study after study for over a year now: the talent shortage is the top concern for employers across the globe. The question is what–if anything–can be done about it?

This week on Off the Supply Chain panelists Laura Ann Howell, COO of Reliance Partners, Cindy Lee, President of Lync Logistics, and JT Engstrom, CSO of FreightWaves, debate the issues.

Image by Jeff Chabot from Pixabay