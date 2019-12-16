Monday's Market Minute: Big Week Ahead

We’re seeing risk-on sentiment this morning tied to last week’s U.S./China phase 1 trade deal combined with strong economic data out of Asia overnight. The Euro Stoxx 600 hit an all-time intraday high, and here in the U.S. Nasdaq futures posted a new all-time high overnight and the S&P 500 and the Dow are both set to open higher as well. And it’s a big week in terms of closely watched economic data – keep an eye on all the housing data, Fed speakers, Industrial Production, JOLTS, GDP, and personal income and spending data.

Heads-up if you’re trading currencies: the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will announce interest rate policy decisions this week, and the British pound is trading levels we haven’t seen since May 2018 on Brexit optimism.

But it’s not just the indices and currencies to keep an eye on this week. Energies, namely the WTI Crude and Brent products, are at multi-month highs and the move up is starting to attract some attention, so stay on your toes as we head into what would normally be a slower time of year. With markets on edge and all the focus on ecodata, the Fed, and interest rates, we could see more energy into the end of the year than we typically do.

So stay dialed in on the TD Ameritrade Network for coverage of all the breaking news and all the information you crave about the markets you trade.

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay