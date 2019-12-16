10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Wells Fargo raised Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) price target from $48 to $52. Boston Scientific shares closed at $45.09 on Friday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from $49 to $62. U.S. Bancorp shares closed at $60.27 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright lifted the price target for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) from $23 to $26. BioLife Solutions shares closed at $15.67 on Friday.
- Citigroup lifted the price target on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from $220 to $255. Goldman Sachs closed at $225.00 on Friday.
- BMO Capital raised the price target on Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) from $65 to $70. Centene closed at $57.71 on Friday.
- Susquehanna boosted Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $45 to $85. Micron shares closed at $51.20 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs lifted the price target for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) from $263 to $270. Amgen shares closed at $236.74 on Friday.
- KeyBanc boosted Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) price target from $14 to $18. Vipshop shares closed at $13.63 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from $205 to $230. Parker-Hannifin shares closed at $206.49 on Friday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from $29 to $37. Bank of America shares closed at $34.44 on Friday.
