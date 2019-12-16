Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2019 8:26am   Comments
Share:
  • Wells Fargo raised Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) price target from $48 to $52. Boston Scientific shares closed at $45.09 on Friday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from $49 to $62. U.S. Bancorp shares closed at $60.27 on Friday.
  • H.C. Wainwright lifted the price target for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) from $23 to $26. BioLife Solutions shares closed at $15.67 on Friday.
  • Citigroup lifted the price target on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from $220 to $255. Goldman Sachs closed at $225.00 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target on Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) from $65 to $70. Centene closed at $57.71 on Friday.
  • Susquehanna boosted Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $45 to $85. Micron shares closed at $51.20 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lifted the price target for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) from $263 to $270. Amgen shares closed at $236.74 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc boosted Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) price target from $14 to $18. Vipshop shares closed at $13.63 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from $205 to $230. Parker-Hannifin shares closed at $206.49 on Friday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from $29 to $37. Bank of America shares closed at $34.44 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN + BAC)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Charles Schwab, Disney, Sprint, Netflix And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Second Time's The Charm For Sarepta, Pfizer's Xeljanz Snags Third Approval, NewLink Genetics Rejects Competing Offer
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Nod For Amgen, miRagen Overhauls Clinical Pipeline, Tonix Snags Patent Win
Wells Fargo Advisors Kicks Off Free Self-Directed Stock, ETF Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

United Nations Climate Talks: No United Decision