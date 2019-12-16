Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For December 16, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2019 5:40am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For December 16, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $11.91 million.
  • Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $529.50 million.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share.
  • Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.37 million.
  • China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

