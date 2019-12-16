Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Most Followed Blogger PewDiePie Says He Will Take A Break From YouTube In 2020
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2019 5:20am   Comments
Share:
Most Followed Blogger PewDiePie Says He Will Take A Break From YouTube In 2020

Swedish content creator Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, said on Saturday that he would be taking a break from Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) video platform YouTube for some time in 2020.

What Happened

"I am taking a break from YouTube next year. I wanted to say in advance because I [have] made my mind," Kjellberg, who has more than 102 million subscribers on the platform, said in a video.

"I'm tired. I'm tired. I'm feeling very tired. I don't know if you can tell," he added, all the while laughing and clapping.

"Just so you know, early next year, I'll be away for a little while. I'll explain that later, but I wanted to give heads up."

PewDiePie Discontent With Anti-Harassment Policy

Kjellberg made the announcement as part of a video where he was addressing his concerns over YouTube's updated harassment policy.

The YouTuber criticized the policy, saying that it is the content creators on the platform themselves that monitor and keep the overall content in check.

"YouTube creators are fu*king degenerates..Thus far, the only thing keeping these Youtube vultures in check are other YouTubers. We have this anarchy system, okay? Don't come and ruin it for us," Kjellberg said.

"YouTube 2019 everyone, it just keeps getting better and better," Kjellberg said in a sarcastic tone, noting a couple of examples on how YouTube allegedly executes its policy unevenly.

Kjellberg has frequently come under the radar for his alleged racist and anti-semitic views in his YouTube videos.

In 2017, the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) severed all ties with him after he paid two people on Fiverr International Ltd.'s (NYSE: FVRR) online marketplace to display a banner in public that read "Death to All Jews," the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

Photo Credit: camknows via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Alphabet PewDiePie YoutTubeNews Global Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS + FVRR)

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, Macy's, Netflix, Tesla And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Charles Schwab, Disney, Sprint, Netflix And More
Option Traders Bet $3.8M Disney Is Headed Lower In 2020
'Fast Money' Picks For December 13
Robinhood Rolls Out Fractional Shares, DRIP, Recurring Investment Features
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

US Envoy Asks North Korea To Respond To Calls For Talks