Ten Intriguing Cannabis Statistics From 2019

$344 Billion: 2019 Total Global Cannabis Consumer Expenditures (Legal + Illicit)

$13.6 Billion: 2019 U.S. Legal Cannabis Sales

$29.7 Billion: Estimated 2025 U.S. Legal Cannabis Sales

258,437: 2019 U.S. Legal Cannabis Jobs Created

$1.41 Billion: 2019 U.S. Federal Tax Revenues Generated

28%: Amount of U.S. Adults Who Have Consumed CBD

$11.0 Billion: 2019 Investments in U.S. Legal Cannabis

17%: Amount of U.S. Consumers Who Have Purchased a Hemp Product, 2018-2019

-50%: Decline in Colorado's Wholesale Cannabis Prices, since 2015

479%: Increase in U.S. Hemp Cultivation Acreage, from 2018 to 2019

