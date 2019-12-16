At Last Minute, China Suspends Tariffs On Some US Products

On Dec. 15, the same day Chinese tariffs were set to kick in on some U.S. goods, China agreed to suspend those levies, according to media reports.

The suspension covers tariffs on products including corn and U.S.-made cars and auto parts, Reuters reported.

The last-minute suspension came two days after the two countries agreed to a Phase I deal that would ease the trade war that has roiled markets for the past 18 months.

As part of that deal, the U.S. will halt tariffs on a $160 billion list of Chinese imports, mostly toys and consumer electronics.

The reduction in tariffs will be offset by a substantial increase in Chinese purchases of American farm products, from $40 billion to $50 billion annually over the next two years, as FreightWaves previously reported.

The United States also agreed to cut the tariff rate to 7.5% on a $120 billion list of Chinese goods including Bluetooth headphones, smart speakers and flat-panel televisions.

The deal leaves in place 25% tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.

