The word “annuity” isn’t inherently a red flag. Some annuities serve a genuine purpose in retirement income planning. But if your broker’s first, second, and third suggestion after you retired with $890,000 was a high-commission annuity product, it’s worth understanding exactly why that might be happening.

Brokers and advisors are not the same thing, and the distinction matters a great deal when someone is recommending where to put nearly a million dollars.

Don’t Miss:

The Fiduciary Standard vs. the Suitability Standard

Most people assume their financial professional is legally required to act in their best interest. Many aren’t. Brokers registered with FINRA are generally held to a “suitability” standard, meaning a product only needs to be reasonably appropriate for your situation, not necessarily the best available option. A fiduciary, by contrast, is legally required to put your interest ahead of their own.

The SEC’s Regulation Best Interest rule, which took effect in 2020, tightened some requirements for brokers, but it did not impose a full fiduciary standard. FINRA’s resources on broker obligations explain the difference in plain language and let you verify whether your broker has any complaints on record.

What Annuity Commissions Actually Look Like

Variable annuities and indexed annuities frequently carry commissions of 5% to 8% of the invested amount. On $400,000 placed into an annuity, a 6% commission means your broker earns $24,000 upfront. That’s not illegal. But it creates a financial incentive that doesn’t necessarily point in your direction.

Trending: Earn While You Scroll: The Deloitte-Ranked #1 Software Company Growing 32,481% Is Opening Its $0.52/Share Round to Investors

High-commission annuities also tend to carry surrender charges, meaning you pay a penalty to access your own money if you change your mind within a set period, sometimes seven to ten years. At 67, tying up a large portion of your assets in a product with limited liquidity deserves serious scrutiny.

When an Annuity Does Make Sense

A simple income annuity, where you pay a lump sum in exchange for a guaranteed monthly payment for life, can make sense for someone with no pension who is worried about outliving their money. These products are straightforward and carry much lower fees than variable or indexed products. The problem is that simple income annuities don’t generate the same commission as the complex ones, so they’re recommended far less often.

If longevity is your concern, a deferred income annuity that kicks in at 80 or 85 can be an efficient way to hedge against extreme old age while keeping the rest of your portfolio flexible.

See Also: Most AI Robotics Companies Are Still Building. This One Is Already Working In Restaurants.

How to Check Whether Your Advisor Is Actually a Fiduciary

Asking directly, “Are you a fiduciary? Will you put that in writing?” is a perfectly reasonable question. Any advisor who hedges on that answer is telling you something important.

Finance Advisors connects retirees with fee-only fiduciary advisors who don’t earn commissions on product sales, so their recommendations reflect your situation rather than their compensation structure.

At 67 with $890,000, your retirement income is worth protecting from the advice you’re getting as much as from the market.

Read Next: Everyone Is Talking About AI. Few Are Talking About The Infrastructure It Needs To Function.

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

BluSky AI

ARK7

Immersed

Miso Robotics

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

American Hartford Gold

Mode Mobile

Image: Shutterstock