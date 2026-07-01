The Department of Transportation said on Tuesday that U.S. regulators are moving to allow civilian supersonic flights over the continental United States for the first time in decades, advancing a plan to lift limits imposed because of sonic booms.

FAA Sets Path For Supersonic Flights

The Federal Aviation Administration proposed a rule setting a noise-based certification standard for supersonic aircraft. The agency also said it plans to propose another rule later this year that would establish noise standards for landing and takeoff for those aircraft.

Together, the rules would give aircraft manufacturers a clearer path to finalize designs and bring passenger planes capable of supersonic speeds into commercial service. The FAA plans to finalize both rules by mid-2027.

New Technology Targets Sonic Boom Problem

Supersonic aircraft fly at or above Mach 1, or roughly 770 mph or more. Most commercial airliners cruise at about 550-600 mph, meaning supersonic jets could sharply cut travel times.

Civilian flights have long been barred from flying faster than Mach 1 over land in the U.S. because sonic booms can create disruptive noise at ground level and may damage windows.

The FAA said advances in aircraft design and a technique called Mach cutoff could reduce those effects. The technique uses aircraft design, atmospheric conditions, speed and altitude to bend and refract the sonic boom upward into the atmosphere, reducing impact on the ground.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, in a public press release, said advances in engineering, materials, noise reduction, and new operations could eliminate the old sonic boom and allow regulators to repeal the 1970s-era ban while limiting noise for communities near routes and airports.

Boom Supersonic Could Benefit From Rule

A year ago, Trump signed an executive order directing the FAA to pursue international aviation safety agreements for supersonic aircraft.

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