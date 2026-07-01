Boeing Co.’s (NYSE:BA) commercial and military aircraft production was significantly disrupted coast-to-coast by an unplanned IT outage on Monday, the crucial final day of the financial quarter for the aerospace giant.

Outage Hits Factories Across Boeing Network

According to a report by The Air Current, widespread computer system failures derailed manufacturing work across Boeing factories stretching from Washington to Florida. The disruption hit both commercial and military operations, complicating factory work at a sensitive moment for the company.

The outage came as Boeing was trying to close out the quarter, a period when aircraft manufacturers typically push to hand over as many planes as possible to customers. Deliveries matter because Boeing records key revenue and cash benefits when customers formally take possession of aircraft.

Boeing managed to process some plane handovers, according to the report. However, final commercial jet inspections and essential delivery paperwork largely ground to a halt, limiting the company’s ability to complete its standard end-of-quarter delivery push.

Boeing Says Cyberattack Was Not Suspected

"We experienced an unplanned IT outage that affected some computer systems and applications," Boeing said in a statement shared with The Air Current. The company said it understood the cause of the outage and had no reason to believe it stemmed from a cyberattack.

The disruption adds another execution challenge for Boeing as it works to stabilize production and deliveries after years of safety, quality and supply-chain problems.

Boeing delivered 250 commercial jets through the end of May 2026. That total included 143 commercial aircraft in the first quarter, of which 114 were from the 737 program. In May alone, Boeing handed over 60 aircraft to customers, including 51 737 MAX jets, its strongest monthly MAX delivery pace since production restarted after a 2024 strike.

Earnings Report Will Test Delivery Impact

The company’s next earnings release is expected on July 28, 2026, according to Benzinga Pro data.

In its last reported quarter, Boeing posted revenue of $22.2 billion, helped by the 143 commercial deliveries. The company reported a GAAP loss of 11 cents per share and a core loss of 20 cents per share. Operating cash flow was negative $179 million, while free cash flow was negative $1.5 billion.

Boeing’s total backlog reached a record $695 billion at the end of the first quarter, including more than 6,100 commercial airplanes reflecting strong long-term demand.

Price Action: Boeing shares closed 0.83% higher at $216.47 on Tuesday, falling 0.54% to $215.30 in after-hours trading.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Boeing stock currently has poor Momentum and Value scores.

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