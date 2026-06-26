Americans are increasingly looking to Ireland as a "Plan B," with applications for Irish citizenship through ancestry hitting a record high in 2025.

Applications from U.S. nationals seeking Irish citizenship by descent rose to 18,910 in 2025, up from 2,064 in 2015, according to data from Ireland’s Foreign Births Register shared with Newsweek, marking a more than ninefold increase over the past decade.

Irish citizenship by descent allows individuals with an Irish-born parent or grandparent to claim citizenship, giving them the right to live and work not just in Ireland but across much of the European Union.

The surge reflects growing interest among Americans in securing a backup passport as economic uncertainty and political polarization deepen in the U.S.

Why Americans Are Looking Abroad

Ireland’s Central Statistics Office estimated that 9,600 people moved from the U.S. to Ireland between April 2024 and April 2025, up 96% from the previous year. During the same period, 6,100 people moved from Ireland to the U.S., marking a rare reversal where more people moved to Ireland from America than the other way around.

The shift comes as more Americans appear to be seeking a "Plan B" amid growing economic uncertainty and political frustration.

Political frustration has also intensified. A CNN/SSRS poll conducted earlier this year found 77% of Americans said President Donald Trump’s policies raised their cost of living, while 70% disapproved of his handling of the economy.

The Appeal Of Ireland

For many Americans, Ireland offers more than ancestry-based citizenship.

It provides an English-speaking environment, access to European labor markets, and, for some, a slower-paced lifestyle with stronger community ties.

An estimated 31.5 million Americans, or 9.5% of the U.S. population, reported Irish ancestry in 2021. That means millions may potentially qualify for Irish citizenship by descent.

For Americans without Irish ancestry, moving to Ireland remains possible through employment or student visas, though the process can be longer and more complex.

No fact issues spotted, though I’d verify the 31.5 million ancestry figure against original U.S. Census data if publishing.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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