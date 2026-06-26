Uber Scores Last-Minute Win As Gavin Newsom Signs Deal That Ends $50 Million California Ballot Showdown

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a last-minute legislative agreement between Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) and California trial attorneys, thereby averting a potential ballot measure showdown.

The agreement, embodied in SB 623, introduces new safety requirements for ride-hailing companies while tightening rules on medical lien practices that Uber says inflate car crash lawsuit payouts and reduce victims’ settlements.

Although Uber initially sought stricter limits, the agreement does not impose firm caps on attorneys’ fees in car crash lawsuits. Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature, both Uber and the Consumer Attorneys of California agreed to withdraw their competing November ballot initiatives.

This agreement comes after a months-long TV advertising battle between the two groups, with combined spending exceeding $50 million. As part of the agreement, Uber will enhance driver background checks and adopt additional safety standards, which trial attorneys say could help prevent sexual assaults and other misconduct.

Supporters say the deal will prevent private equity firms from profiting off medical debt tied to car crash victims. The California Assembly and Senate overwhelmingly approved the bill before the deadline to remove competing ballot initiatives from the November election.

Uber’s Shift Beyond Drivers

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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