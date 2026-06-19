Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized President Donald Trump on Thursday for weakening airline passenger protections as Americans head into summer travel, but her warning blurred two separate Department of Transportation rules.

Warren Warns Travelers About Airline Refunds

"Reminder as you’re traveling this summer: Trump reversed a rule that required airlines to automatically refund you with CASH—not vouchers, not points—for canceled or severely delayed flights," Warren wrote on X.

Cash Refund Rule Remains In Effect

Warren’s post captured a real Trump administration rollback, but not the one she described. The Biden-era automatic refund rule, finalized by DOT in April 2024, remains in effect. Under DOT guidance, passengers are entitled to a cash refund when an airline cancels or significantly delays a flight and they choose not to travel or accept a voucher.

The rule the Trump administration actually withdrew was a separate Biden-era proposal that would have required airlines to pay additional cash compensation for carrier-caused delays and cancellations. The proposal sought payments of $200 to $775 for disruptions of three hours or more, plus possible coverage for meals, hotels and rebooking.

In a Federal Register notice, DOT said it withdrew the proposal to reduce "unnecessary regulatory burdens," arguing that costly new mandates could drive up consumer ticket prices. Airlines had opposed Europe-style compensation rules.

Benzinga reached out to United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and the White House for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

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