Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) announced a new five-year strategic plan on Thursday, committing to a €60 billion ($69.7 billion) investment. The company’s U.S.-listed stock declined 5.44% in pre-market trading.

The company also confirmed that none of its 14 automotive brands will be eliminated. However, operations of its DS and Lancia European units will be integrated into Citroen and Fiat, respectively. Fiat has been identified as one of four “global brands” alongside Jeep, Ram Trucks, and Peugot.

Stellantis also announced the launch of a new “STLA One” vehicle platform in 2027, designed to consolidate five different platforms into one scalable architecture, aiming for a 20% cost efficiency. By 2030, the company targets that half of its volume will be produced on three global platforms, with up to 70% component reuse.

Stellantis Expands Global EV Strategy

Stellantis also revealed plans for an affordable Mini EV built for Europe’s streets, aiming to revive Europe’s shrinking small-car segment with low-cost, fully electric city vehicles designed and built in Europe.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings shows that STLA had a stronger price trend over the short term but a weaker trend over the medium and long term. Its momentum ranking was poor at the 9.28%. Benzinga’s screener allows you to compare STLA’s performance with its peers.

STLA Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, the stock plunged 34.06%, as per Benzinga Pro. On Wednesday, it closed 2.45% higher at $7.53.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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