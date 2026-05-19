Cracker Barrel Wants To Pay For Your Summer Road Trip Amid High Gas Prices— Here's How

Amid the escalating gas prices, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) is stepping in with a $250,000 giveaway in free gas and food to its Rewards members during the summer road trip season.

On Monday, the restaurant company launched a 10-week “Fuel Your Summer Road Trip” sweepstakes. The promotion, running until July 26, enables Cracker Barrel Rewards members to secure weekly sweepstakes entries with qualifying entrée purchases, either dining in-restaurant or ordering takeout or delivery via its app or online.

Each qualifying entrée garners one entry into that week’s drawing, with 25 winners selected weekly throughout the promotion. Customers can gain an extra entry by adding an in-store retail item to their purchase. Ultimately, 250 Cracker Barrel Rewards members will each receive $1,000, comprising a $500 gas gift card and a $500 food gift card from the restaurant chain.

“Road trips are synonymous with summer, and our goal is to help… make those plans feel a little easier—both at the table and at the pump,” stated Cracker Barrel's Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Moore. The promotion comes ahead of the United States' 250th anniversary and highlights the country's tradition of summer road trips.

Summer Travel Faces Gas Spike

The giveaway arrives amid a surge in gas prices, with U.S. gas prices escalating to $4.53 per gallon, over a 61% increase since December. This rise in fuel costs has forced 50% of Benzinga viewers to cut spending, according to a recent survey.

A recent Wired Research study cited by Cracker Barrel found that rising gas prices are influencing summer travel plans for 79% of Americans, with 65% planning fewer trips and more than half opting for destinations closer to home. The Southern restaurant’s initiative to provide relief to road trippers this summer is aimed at potentially boosting customer loyalty and engagement with the brand.

On the other hand, AAA last week projected a record 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles over Memorial Day weekend, with 39.1 million driving and 3.66 million flying. AAA expects travel by buses, trains and cruises to rise 5% during the period, with about 2.2 million Americans choosing alternative modes of transportation. Despite higher gas prices, strong leisure travel demand continues, helped by lower airfares for early bookings, AAA said.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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