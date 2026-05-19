Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CEO Ed Bastian has said that the company will be prioritizing expanding globally rather than considering consolidation in the U.S. aviation industry.
Global Expansion
Bastian also said that the company was restarting flights to Hong Kong and adding routes to Riyadh. Delta aims to bolster its presence in Asia and South America, the CEO said. Bastian shared that Delta’s strategy involved recognizing and growing the “relevance” of the airline’s “brand internationally.” He then acknowledged that ticket prices could remain elevated amid surging oil costs due to the Iran war.
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