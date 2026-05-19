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Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 passenger plane taking off from Amsterdam-Schiphol International Airport.
May 19, 2026 4:38 AM 3 min read

Delta CEO Ed Bastian Says Airline Will Prioritize Global Expansion Over Domestic Tie-Ups Despite Trump's Merger-Friendly Policies

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CEO Ed Bastian has said that the company will be prioritizing expanding globally rather than considering consolidation in the U.S. aviation industry.

Global Expansion

Bastian also said that the company was restarting flights to Hong Kong and adding routes to Riyadh. Delta aims to bolster its presence in Asia and South America, the CEO said. Bastian shared that Delta’s strategy involved recognizing and growing the “relevance” of the airline’s “brand internationally.” He then acknowledged that ticket prices could remain elevated amid surging oil costs due to the Iran war.

Berkshire Hathaway Buys Delta Stock

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