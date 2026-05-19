by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

In an interview on Monday, Bastian said that the company wasn’t keen on consolidation in the sector “just because there's a window in Washington,” Bloomberg reported on Monday, outlining the President Donald Trump administration’s openness to mergers.

Bastian commented on a possible merger of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) , saying that the “idea of merging with American Airlines” was being promoted by United CEO Scott Kirby, had met with opposition from American Airlines, as well as lawmakers.

Berkshire Hathaway‘s (NYSE:BRK) (NYSE:BRK) new CEO, Greg Abel‘s first 13F filings since the departure of investor Warren Buffett as the CEO in late 2025, showed that the company added over 39 million shares of the airline in its portfolio.

The position signifies a shift in strategy for Berkshire, which had exited all of its airline positions under Buffett after the investor sold off stakes in United, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Delta, totaling over $4 billion in holdings.

Meanwhile, talks of mergers pre-dated Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc.‘s (OTC:FLYYQ) collapse, with the budget airline’s merger with JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) blocked in 2024 during the previous President Joe Biden administration. While Trump had floated the idea of a $500 million funding package for the low-cost carrier, the package was rejected by its creditors.