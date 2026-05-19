Cramer Questions China's Plane Buying Power

In a post on X, Cramer wrote, “The Chinese economy is so weak maybe they can’t afford to buy more planes…” Cramer's remarks followed an announcement by President Donald Trump last week that Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to purchase 200 Boeing jets.

While the agreement marks Boeing’s first major order from China since 2017, ending a nearly decade-long freeze exacerbated by trade tensions, the volume fell drastically short of expectations. Industry analysts had anticipated a sweeping package of up to 500 aircraft to help modernize China's commercial fleets.

Smaller Boeing Order Fuels Debate

Shaun Rein, founder of the China Market Research Group, countered that the smaller Boeing order does not reflect an inability to pay, but rather a calculated geopolitical pivot.

Furthermore, Beijing’s deliberate slowdown in buying from American aerospace companies aligns with a broader strategic shift to reduce reliance on the West and bolster its own domestic industries, namely state-owned manufacturer COMAC and its homegrown C919 passenger jet.

Boeing CEO Signals More Orders Ahead

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Boeing stock in the 44th percentile for momentum and the 26th percentile for value, reflecting its mixed performance in both areas. The stock offers a favorable Price Trend in the ‘Short' and ‘Long' term.

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