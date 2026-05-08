Farley Calls Truck Essential Economy Workhorse

Farley shared a 15-second advertisement on X showing the truck's assembly, Carhartt fabric sewing, workers in close-up and the heavy-duty pickup driving through rugged industrial terrain. The ad used text overlays emphasizing durability and strength.

"The new 2027 @Ford Super Duty @Carhartt… The truck of the Essential Economy," Farley wrote. "Two Detroit companies giving America's workers a truck they can rely on."

Farley also posted still images of the truck, writing, "Go to any jobsite and you’ll see @Ford trucks and @Carhartt gear. Made sense to bring these two brands together. Can’t wait to see these trucks doing work!"

Carhartt Package Adds Rugged Visual Upgrades

Ford and Carhartt announced a broader partnership in January, saying the companies would collaborate on custom merchandise and a new Super Duty truck. Ford said at the time that the companies share Detroit roots and a long history serving tradespeople, factory workers and jobsite customers.

The 2027 Super Duty Carhartt Package is primarily a visual and functional upgrade for Ford's heavy-duty pickup. It includes a dark-painted grille, body-color bumpers, off-road running boards and Carhartt graphics on the fender vents, doors and tailgate.

The package also adds unique 20-inch wheels inspired by manhole covers outside Carhartt's Detroit store, wrapped in Bridgestone Dueler A/T tires. Other features include a Tough Bed spray-in bedliner with Carhartt branding, all-weather floor mats, LED lighting and Carhartt-inspired interior details.

Ford will offer the truck in six colors, including Marsh Gray, Iconic Silver Metallic, Agate Black Metallic, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Oxford White and Neptune Blue, which is new for 2027. Pricing has not been released, though the 2026 F-250 Super Duty XLT 4×4 starts just above $60,000. Orders open on Friday, May 8.

Ford Q1’s Revenue Beat

Ford recently reported adjusted first-quarter earnings of 66 cents per share, beating expectations, while revenue reached $39.82 billion. Its Model e electric vehicle unit still posted a first-quarter EBIT loss of $777 million.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ford’s stock closed 0.082% higher at $12.18 on Thursday, dropping 0.25% to $12.15 in after-hours trading.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings reveal that Ford stock offers a favorable Price Trend in the Long term, but not to the same extent in the Short and Medium terms.

Photo Courtesy: Tada Images on Shutterstock.com