Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Refueling of airplane at airport. Ground service before flight.
May 7, 2026 2:43 AM 3 min read

US Airlines Spent $5 Billion On Fuel In March Alone As Energy Crisis Deepens: Here's How Airline Stocks Have Fared Since Iran War Began

Airline fuel costs surged 56% in March, the Department of Transportation said Wednesday, marking a sharp jump in the first full month after the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began and the Strait of Hormuz disruption shook global energy markets.

Airlines’ Fuel Bills Jump Past $5 Billion

The department's Bureau of Transportation Statistics said U.S. scheduled service airlines spent $5.06 billion on fuel in March, up 56.4% from $3.23 billion in February. Airlines used 1.615 billion gallons, up 19.5% from February, while the average cost per gallon rose to $3.13, a 31% increase. March spending also exceeded the $3.88 billion airlines spent on fuel in March 2025.

Oil and gas prices have climbed since the conflict with Iran began and the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for energy shipments, became effectively closed. Reuters reported that soaring jet fuel prices have created the industry's biggest crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic. It also notes that fuel can account for up to a quarter of airline operating expenses, forcing major carriers to raise fares and baggage fees, cut routes and find other savings.

Spirit Collapse Deepens Industry Pressure

Meanwhile, Trump on Tuesday paused his operation in the Strait of Hormuz as reports said Washington and Tehran were nearing a framework deal, though he also threatened renewed attacks if talks failed.

Airline Stocks In Red Since War Began

Image via Shutterstock/ Jaromir Chalabala

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved