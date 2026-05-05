Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has reportedly canceled several flights amid changes to its schedule, as well as personnel, while also considering a possible end to free food on its flights.

Delta Cancels Flights

The airline canceled about 500 flights since Friday, according to a Business Insider report on Monday, which cited an internal memo from the airline. The flight cancellations come as the company’s pilots are taking on fewer extra flights, with acceptance rates tanking to 2% from 37%, leading to staffing woes, the report said.

Delta then adopted the 23.M.7 system, which isn’t intended for consistent use and reportedly incentivizes pilots to take on unstaffed trips, but can lead to gaps elsewhere, the report said. The memo cited by Business Insider said that the system was “being used 10 to 15 times more than last year.”

Delta has been increasing pilot reserves and accelerating pilot hiring, according to a statement by a spokesperson for the airline cited in the report.

No More Free Food?

The airline will also stop its free snacks and drinks service on flights covering distances under 350 miles, but flights longer than 350 miles will get an upgraded menu, according to a report by The Independent on Monday. The changes are expected to take effect from May 19.

Delta Air Lines didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Spirit Airlines Ceases Operations

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Delta offers excellent Growth and Quality, while also providing a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: Delta was down 0.15% at $68.50 at market close on Tuesday, falling 0.15% further to $68.40 during the overnight trading session.

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