Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Delta Air Lines
May 5, 2026 1:26 AM 3 min read

Delta Airlines Cancels Several Flights Amid Crew, Scheduling Changes, Considers Scrapping Free Food Policy On Board: Report

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has reportedly canceled several flights amid changes to its schedule, as well as personnel, while also considering a possible end to free food on its flights.

Delta Cancels Flights

The airline canceled about 500 flights since Friday, according to a Business Insider report on Monday, which cited an internal memo from the airline. The flight cancellations come as the company’s pilots are taking on fewer extra flights, with acceptance rates tanking to 2% from 37%, leading to staffing woes, the report said.

Delta then adopted the 23.M.7 system, which isn’t intended for consistent use and reportedly incentivizes pilots to take on unstaffed trips, but can lead to gaps elsewhere, the report said. The memo cited by Business Insider said that the system was “being used 10 to 15 times more than last year.”

Delta has been increasing pilot reserves and accelerating pilot hiring, according to a statement by a spokesperson for the airline cited in the report.

No More Free Food?

The airline will also stop its free snacks and drinks service on flights covering distances under 350 miles, but flights longer than 350 miles will get an upgraded menu, according to a report by The Independent on Monday. The changes are expected to take effect from May 19.

Delta Air Lines didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Spirit Airlines Ceases Operations

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Delta offers excellent Growth and Quality, while also providing a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: Delta was down 0.15% at $68.50 at market close on Tuesday, falling 0.15% further to $68.40 during the overnight trading session.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: kamilpetran/Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved