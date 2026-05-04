Spirit Airlines Shut Down—Then A Fan's 'Packers-Style' Buyout Plan Drew $88 Million In Pledges

Green Bay Packers Models

The website illustrates that the Spirit 2.0 model would be based on the National Football League (NFL) team Green Bay Packers, which is owned by over 360,000 fans who act as shareholders.

“No billionaire can move the team. No hedge fund can gut it for parts,” the website said. “Owned by us,” the official website says. Peterson’s post on the social media platform Instagram went viral and has amassed over 321,000 likes, as well as 5.6 million views.

A minimum pledge of $45 is required to become a shareholder in the Spirit 2.0 model and the website says that “every verified member gets one vote” no matter how much they contribute.

Elizabeth Warren Criticizes Trump Over Spirit

Following Spirit’s collapse, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) criticized President Donald Trump, saying that the ongoing war with Iran had resulted in skyrocketing fuel prices that have led to the budget airline ceasing its operations.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link

Image via Shutterstock