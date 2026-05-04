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WASHINGTON — July 30 2025: White House National economic adviser Kevin Hassett speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House.
May 4, 2026 3:52 AM 2 min read

Iran War To Weigh On Airline Profits 'For A Quarter,' Warns Kevin Hassett As Spirit Collapses: 'But, They're Very…'

Hassett stated that the energy shocks from the Iran war could affect airline profits for a quarter. However, he noted that other airlines remain operational and healthy due to their strategic hedging of jet fuel purchases, which helps to mitigate the impact of short-term energy shocks.

"Certainly, it'll affect profits for the airlines for a quarter or so, but they're very, very healthy right now," Hassett said.

Regarding Spirit’s closure, Hassett said the airline’s business model was not viable, leading to its liquidation by creditors.

Spirit Collapse Sparks Bailout Debate

Spirit Airlines ceased operations on Saturday after its creditors rejected a U.S. government rescue plan. The company had pointed to increased jet fuel costs, caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as a significant factor in its decision to cease operations.

Meanwhile, Transportation policy analyst Marc Scribner argued that shareholders and lenders, not taxpayers, should bear Spirit’s risks. According to Scribner, supporting the “financial zombie” airline with a government loan, or worse, taking ownership, would be a “bad” investment.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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